8 Video Games Releasing in April 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

The April 2025 video game releases continue the trend of big launches. While there are some new titles like a brand-new, highly anticipated RPG and a new entry in a long-running fighting game franchise, there’s also a few high-profile ports making their way to additional platforms. It may not be a big month for the Nintendo Switch as it is shuffled off this mortal coil in favor of its successor, but Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC players still have plenty to look forward to, especially those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra or Game Pass.

Here’s a sampling of some of the games slated to come to the major consoles and PC in April 2025.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a step above some other PlayStation remasters because it comes with extra content. While it features the lengthy and (mostly) applauded campaign of the PS4 original (and the PS5 remaster that followed a few years later), it also comes with a roguelite mode called No Return.

This well-received addition turns The Last of Us Part 2 into Hades by giving players plenty of stuff to unlock and challenges to overcome while also letting them mess with the game’s deep combat mechanics in a more focused setting. It may ironically go against the narrative’s themes of cycles of violence — a roguelite mode is a literal cycle of violence — but it’s not canon and one hell of a way to keep playing far past the credits. This PC port is also dropping near the second season of the acclaimed HBO series.

Release Date: April 3rd via PC (already on PS5)

South of Midnight

Xbox’s huge stable of first-party games are finally starting to release at a steady clip, and South of Midnight is next in line. This third-person action title from We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games takes place in the Deep South and offers a look at a mythology not often seen in the medium.

Bouncing around the bayou, listening to thick Cajun accents, and seeing Southern Gothic folklore come to life are all part of Compulsion’s multifaceted approach to evoke a particular mood at every turn. This is also clear in its stylized art and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-like animation style, the latter of which can be turned off during the gameplay portions for those who find it choppy. While it does seem more like a vibes-based experience, it also has combat and platforming that sees the player zipping around and performing spells as if she were a magical Persian prince.

Release Date: April 8th via Xbox Series X|S and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

Tiny Garden

Tiny Garden just sounds like a cozy game from the title alone, and the gameplay sure does back that up. This Kickstarted, Polly Pocket-esque title has players tending to a simplified garden in a tiny toy. These greens can be traded for furniture that can be placed in the upper half of the aforementioned toy. There are no high scores to chase or ticking clocks to add extra pressure; this experience is all about relaxing and letting users express themselves with their green thumbs.

Release Date: April 8th via PC

Blue Prince

Blue Prince sticks out in a crowded genre, as it is a roguelike but with one with (seemingly) no combat. Players must go through a mansion that has rooms that shift as they pick the floorplan through their handy blueprint. These rooms have all sorts of puzzles that players have to solve in order to make their way to the mysterious Room 46, all while managing resources. This unique puzzler has even caught the eye of Inscryption creator Daniel Mullins, as he called it the “best game [he] played” in 2023 before it was revealed.

Release Date: April 10th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A deeply French game with the soul of a JRPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has the trappings of a PS1 or PS2-era Final Fantasy title or modern Persona game, but with a few unexpected twists. Its turn-based combat is boosted by the real-time elements that take in real-time aspects for added flair.

Players can perform QTEs for added damage for their attacks while timing dodges and parries when bracing against the enemy’s onslaught of bashes and slashes. Flashy animations and booming sound design add an extra layer of presentation to it all and even further sells the Sekiro comparisons that new developer Sandfall Interactive has been so vocal about. The Belle Époque setting and fantastical elements also give Clair Obscur even more ways to distinguish itself, as RPGs aren’t usually set during that period in that part of the world.

Release Date: April 24th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

While there are fairly regular Tekken, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter entries nowadays, there hasn’t been a new Fatal Fury game since 1999. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves addresses that and has come back on the scene with a mechanically dense entry. This 2D fighter is seemingly catering more toward the hardcore crowd with its Just Defense, high/low crush, and Rev systems, in addition to its three times of jumps and feint cancels.

However, there will be, much like other fighting games, a simpler control system and single-player RPG mode to help attract newer players. It’s also making a direct appeal to Street Fighter fans, too, as Chun-Li and Ken are going to be DLC fighters later down the line.

Release Date: April 24th via PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Days Gone Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is not the only undead-filled PlayStation title getting a remaster in April, as it is joined by Days Gone Remastered. And, like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, this beefed-up port comes with some new features: permadeath and speedrun modes and a survival arcade mode called Horde Assault. Horde Assault taps into the increased power of the PC and PS5 by reportedly offering bigger packs of Freakers to fight and increasing in difficulty the longer you survive. Ranking up unlocks more characters, cosmetics, and gameplay modifiers.

Along with proper DualSense support, more accessibility features, an enhanced photo mode, and PS5 Pro support, Sony claims the game will have “higher graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality, Tempest 3D Audio, [and] VRR support.” While the PS4 version of Days Gone was patched to run better on PS5, this appears to go above and beyond what a simple update can do. Owners of that PS4 version (but not those who redeemed it through PlayStation Plus) will be able to upgrade on PS5 for $10, while those with the existing PC port can also snag the new features for $10 in the form of the Broken Roads DLC pack.

Release Date: April 25th via PS5 and PC

Forza Horizon 5

April has a few PlayStation games going to other systems, but Forza Horizon 5 marks the inverse of this trend. Xbox’s premier open-world driving series is finally making its PlayStation debut on PS5. This 2021 entry in the long-running franchise will likely be completely fresh for PlayStation diehards, but regardless, it still carries a fair bit of new features like a dynamic weather system and ray tracing (in the vehicle showcase ForzaVista mode).

And even though PlayStation players have had to wait for this port, they’ll reap the benefits of the 40 or so updates the game has gotten since launch. Expansions will be available, too, but they won’t be included in the base version. However, new content is being planned for all platforms in the form of Horizon Realms, a collection of the game’s seasonal challenges.

Release Date: April 29th via PS5 (already on Xbox Series X|S and PC)

