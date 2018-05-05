Aragami: Shadow Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Barcelona-based developer Lince Works has announced Aragami: Shadow Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Pakcing the original base game – Aragami – the upcoming expansion Aragami: Nightfall, and all of the game’s DLC, Aragami: Shadow Edition will launch “in the next few months” according to the developer.

At launch, it will cost a budget-friendly $24.99 USD, and come accompanied by a brand-new patch that will have substantial performance and optimization enhancements. It’s unclear at the moment if a retail run is in the plans, or whether it will be exclusive to digital market places. The latter seems likely the case.

For those that don’t know: Aragami originally launched back in 2016, in October for PS4, PC, Mac, and Linux. Upon release, it garnered a decent score of 71 on Metacritic, being praised for its difficulty, art style, variety in playstyles, and its old-school stealth-game action.

In it, you take the role of Aragami, an assassin with supernatural abilities. Teleporting from shadows, your job is to take out an evil army of mystical warriors with the power to control light called the Kaiho.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview:

You are Aragami, a vengeful spirit with the power to control the shadows. You’ve been summoned by Yamiko, a girl imprisoned in the city fortress of Kyuryu. Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets to discover the truth about aragami. Infiltrate the occupied city of Kyuryu with your supernatural powers and fight Light with Shadow. Uncover a story about twin souls bound together by destiny that surpasses time and memory.

Key Features: