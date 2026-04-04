Arc Raiders Just Added Its Best Feature Since Launch

Arc Raiders from Embark Studios was one of the most popular games of 2025, and it has continued this by being one of the most popular games of 2026. Given its popularity and its status as a live-service multiplayer game, the third-person extract shooter has maintained a steady pipeline of updates, patches, and content drops. The latest update to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X games has added its best feature since its launch back in October of last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the latest Flashpoint update to the game, Embark Studios has specifically made it so that players with custom loadouts are now more likely to join new, fresh servers, which means custom loadouts are finally superior to free kits. This may not seem like a big deal, but it’s been celebrated as the “best” addition/change to the game since its launch by the majority of hardcore fans of the extraction shooter. Now, there have been some players reporting that the feature doesn’t seem to work enough, but it’s certainly a major improvement in this regard. And it’s also in line with what is promised, which is that custom loadouts are “more likely,” not “guaranteed,” to join a fresh server.

Arc Raiders Fans Are Happy

“You can’t deny they listen to the issues and do their best to resolve them,” writes one fan over on Reddit about the news. Another adds: “This is why I love Embark.”

A third fan further adds: “Finally. My friends stopped playing this game entirely a few months ago because literally every single raid for three days in a row was a late spawn, unless we chose free kit, of course.”

Server Issues

Speaking of servers, Embark Studios has also confirmed that it is giving players back the items that they have been losing in the recent server issues. The loadouts players have lost due to all the cheaters in the game are a different story right now. This remains an issue, and there is no fix for it yet. Unfortunately, there may never be a fix, as cheaters are simply a product of any popular game, and all popular games have had trouble trying to deal with them.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the official ComicBook Forum.