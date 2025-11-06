Arc Raiders Gets New Update With Key Fixes

A new update for Arc Raiders has today gone live across all platforms. Upon its release this past week, developer Embark Studios was quick to release the first patch for Arc Raiders to provide some initial improvements and fixes to the extraction shooter. Since that time, though, no additional updates have rolled out, which has left fans wondering when more might be coming. Now, that wait has finally ended and in the process has made the hit multiplayer game a bit better than before.

Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Arc Raiders update version 1.1.0 is a pretty small one. Embark Studios has primarily fixed one-off issues tied to Augment skills and shields, in addition to another resolution related to health regeneration. Other than this, the primary purpose of this update is to lay the groundwork for new map conditions which will take effect on Saturday, November 8th.

It’s actually quite refreshing to see how small these inaugural updates for Arc Raiders have been. Compared to some other live-service games, Arc Raiders has generally launched in a great state and doesn’t have many bugs or other annoyances that players are demanding to see fixed. As such, Embark Studios can take its time to some degree and work on larger content drops that will surely come about in the future.

To get a look at all of the changes that have rolled out with this new Arc Raiders update today, the full patch notes can be found below.