Arc Raiders Gets First Update Following Release

The first update for Arc Raiders has now been released following the extraction shooter’s launch within the past day. Despite still being so new, Arc Raiders has already been incredibly popular as the game quickly launched to the top of Steam’s Top Sellers chart. Beyond simply selling at a high rate, it is also being played in droves and has cracked the top 10 of Steam’s most-played games. To keep up this momentum, developer Embark Studios has now let loose an initial patch to resolve some early issues that players have been running into.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new Arc Raiders update is a bit on the small side and has merely been labeled as a hotfix by Embark. The patch looks to address a handful of bugs and other oddities that have been happening semi-frequently for players. Some of these bugs have been related to UI and audio, while others have caused game crashes. This patch is clearly just one of many more that will be released in the weeks and months ahead, but it’s impressive to see Embark already pushing out an update in the first 24 hours of Arc Raiders being available.

To get a look at everything that this first update for Arc Raiders has done, you can find the full patch notes for yourself below.