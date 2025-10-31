Arc Raiders Gets First Update Following Release

The first update for Arc Raiders has now been released following the extraction shooter’s launch within the past day. Despite still being so new, Arc Raiders has already been incredibly popular as the game quickly launched to the top of Steam’s Top Sellers chart. Beyond simply selling at a high rate, it is also being played in droves and has cracked the top 10 of Steam’s most-played games. To keep up this momentum, developer Embark Studios has now let loose an initial patch to resolve some early issues that players have been running into.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new Arc Raiders update is a bit on the small side and has merely been labeled as a hotfix by Embark. The patch looks to address a handful of bugs and other oddities that have been happening semi-frequently for players. Some of these bugs have been related to UI and audio, while others have caused game crashes. This patch is clearly just one of many more that will be released in the weeks and months ahead, but it’s impressive to see Embark already pushing out an update in the first 24 hours of Arc Raiders being available.
To get a look at everything that this first update for Arc Raiders has done, you can find the full patch notes for yourself below.
Arc Raiders October 31st Update Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where the Augment Effects didn’t work.
- Fixed the robotic proximity voice.
- Fixed an issue that was causing crashes.
- Temporarily disabled virtual tracking for codex trackers to ensure all objective types unlock correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the Augment Effect wouldn’t work when equipping another quick use item.
- Fixed incorrect drop chances for keys in certain circumstances.
- Fixed so the proximity VoIP UI always shows while speaking.
- Fixed some graphical errors in epic settings.
- Fixed a memory leak caused by steam avatar pictures.
- Added charge progress hint for integrated shield repair.
- Fixed a bug where the health regen augment skills wouldn’t work if triggered while DBNO.
- Fixed a bug where players could end up on the train tracks by the metro extractions on the Buried City map.
- Fixed a bug where steam avatars wouldn’t show up on the social tab.
- Fixed some issues with geometry on the Blue Gate map.
- Fixed the material on some interior floors.
- Improved lighting in some areas.
- Fixed images in the store uniformly to scale regardless of aspect ratio.
- Fixed a bug where the Trials screen could be accessed through the customization screen before unlocking it.
- The store no longer scrolls to the top after using the ‘Back’ option.