Arc Raiders Is Finding Itself in the Running for Game of the Year

Arc Raiders, the new extraction shooter from Embark Studios, might find itself in the Game of the Year conversation come the end of 2025. Since its launch last week, players have already been flocking to Arc Raiders in droves. While official sales numbers haven’t been disclosed yet, the game is currently the top-selling title on Steam and is also the fourth most-played game on the PC platform. Now, in addition to this early success, it seems that Arc Raiders is garnering enough critical praise to put it in contention for some very prestigious awards.

On the reviews aggregate site OpenCritic, Arc Raiders boasts one of the highest average scores of the year. While reviews are still trickling in from various publications, Arc Raiders currently sports a staggering 93/100 aggregate score from over 20 different critics. This puts it higher than the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Split Fiction, Blue Prince, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In fact, the only game that Arc Raiders is currently trailing in terms of average review score is Hades II, which sits at a 94/100.

It’s obviously worth stressing that more reviews for Arc Raiders (including our own here at ComicBook) are going to continue to trickle in over the coming days and weeks. As such, this strong start that the game has seen on sites on OpenCritic and Metacritic might end up falling just a bit. Then again, the inverse is also true, which means that this aggregate score could end up climbing even higher.

Regardless of what happens, it seems like Arc Raiders is going to be one of the highest-rated games of 2025 when everything is said and done. As such, it might end up garnering some nominations for Game of the Year at events like The Game Awards, which is set to take place in a little over a month on December 11th. Whether or not it can beat out the likes of Expedition 33 and Hades II, both of which seem like shoo-ins to get GOTY nominations of their own, remains to be seen. Still, these year-end awards might be more contentious than ever before, and Arc Raiders becoming a frontrunner so late in 2025 just makes the whole process even more difficult.

If you’re looking to play Arc Raiders for yourself, the game is out now and is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

