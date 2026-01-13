You Only Have a Few Hours to Claim a Free Arc Raiders Gift

ARC Raiders has been one of gaming’s big success stories in recent months, with the title quickly rising in player charts after launching in the latter half of 2025. The extraction shooter has been rocketing up the charts, even giving marquee titles like Battlefield 6 a run for their money. The fact that ARC Raiders found such widespread success as a fresh title that’s doing so well is even more impressive, given the typically IP-driven nature of the gaming industry.

This accomplishment isn’t lost on Embark Studios, the developers behind ARC Raiders. They’ve been very vocal about their appreciation for the player base that has taken up the game as a new favorite and are looking to pay it forward by gifting everyone who logs in a special gift. However, if you want it, you’re going to have to be quick about it, because the offer is only going to be available today for a few more hours.

ARC Raiders Have A Limited Window To Get An Exclusive Tool

ARC Raiders players can get a unique tool for their next extraction, but the clock is ticking to claim it before it becomes unavailable. Embark Studios has released the Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool for ARC Raiders, specifically in response to the massive player count that has turned the title into a hit. Launching towards the end of October last year, ARC Raiders has already accrued over 12 million players across all platforms, which is a very impressive feat for a game that’s only been on the market for 10 weeks. However, time is of the essence if you want to claim the item.

The golden pickaxe, which seems like an ideal way to celebrate the game’s sudden success over the last few months, will only be available until 5:59 PM EST/2:59 PM PST. To get the item, all you have to do is log in to ARC Raiders before the giveaway ends. Then, go to your inventory and claim it. Even if you don’t immediately grab it from your inventory, simply logging into the game before the deadline will unlock the raider tool. Considering the massive response to ARC Raiders among gamers, it’s encouraging to see the developers behind the game show their appreciation with gestures like this.

After Gamers Turn ARC Raiders Into A Smash, The Game Is Returning The Favor

Courtesy of Embark Studios

This is notably not the first time that ARC Raiders has shown their love for the fanbase, gifting players 1000 Raider Tokens during the holiday break to celebrate the sheer number of players who flocked to the title. The post-Game Awards period was especially profitable for ARC Raiders, with plenty of players hopping into the game during the holiday season. Executive Producer Aleksander Grøndal noted in a statement that “Reaching 12 million downloads is a milestone we owe entirely to the players. The community of Raiders has helped shape this game from the very beginning, and their passion, feedback, and ingenuity continue to guide how we build, support, and grow this world for the long term.”

The game also notably doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, with over 422,000 concurrent Steam players on January 11 alone. A good way to keep those good connections with the players going would be to continue offering freebies like the Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool, which feels like a minor but effective way to celebrate the players who joined up early and are still here a few months later.

This is on top of the game’s increased scrutiny on players caught cheating, which has resulted in more than a few high-profile bans. While it’s just a minor cosmetic gift, the sentiment behind it is a pleasant one to see, and hopefully, that the game will continue to indulge in going forward. If ARC Raiders continues to grow with players, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more giveaways like this in the future. In the meantime, though, ARC Raider players should make sure to log in real quick and claim their new item.