Arcade1up Games Available For Pre-Order At GameStop With $100 Discount

So a little while back, we told you about Arcade1up’s lineup of mini arcade cabinets, featuring a number of games that can be played just like “the good old days,” but at a much lower price. Well, good news — you can now pre-order your favorites through GameStop!

Well, most of your favorites, mind you. The Capcom unit with Strider, Final Fight and Ghosts ‘n Goblins isn’t ready just yet, but there are four other models to choose from. And, as we previously noted, pre-orders are being taken for $100 off, meaning you can get each of these games for $299 apiece, instead of the original $399 price. What’s more, they’re being offered with free shipping!

First up is the Centipede arcade unit, which features four different arcade classics, including Centipede, Millipede, Crystal Castles and Missile Command. What’s great about this unit is that it has a built-in trackball for extra movement, so you don’t have to worry about using a joystick to move a cursor around.

Looking for other Atari classics? This Asteroids unit will fit the bill, featuring four favorites from the old-school era. These include Asteroids, Tempest, Lunar Lander and Major Havoc. While the game doesn’t include a spinner knob like the classic Tempest machine, it does allow for smooth flow of play through all four titles. Plus the arcade buttons feel like the real thing!

In a Midway sort of mood? There’s this four pack of great games in one convenient unit, which features the monstrous arcade favorite Rampage, along with the classic shoot-em-up Defender; the co-op supported Joust; and the multiplayer dungeon romp Gauntlet.

Finally, if you’re in a fighting mood, then this Street Fighter II cabinet is for you. It features three Capcom classics in one package, including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition; Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers; and Super Street Fighter II Turbo. If you’re all about flinging fireballs at your friends, this is the throwdown for you.

Again, the games come with free shipping and are easy to set up so you can have good arcade vibes at a convenient cost. The games will ship on September 25.

