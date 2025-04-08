Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Revealed for Season 2 Hellfire Gala Update

Season 2 in Marvel Rivals is almost here, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The new season will bring Emma Frost as a playable character, new skins for a variety of X-Men and allies, and Ultron as our villain. And that’s just the beginning, as this first season update only brings in the first half of new content for the superhero shooter’s second season. The full Season 2 update doesn’t arrive until April 11th, but NetEase is here to share early patch notes so players know exactly what to expect when the update goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 brings players to Krakoa for the Hellfire Gala, and the new content packs quite a punch. When the next Marvel Rivals update arrives, gamers will be able to play as Emma Frost, with two additional costume options if the OG look isn’t quite for you. The Season 2 update also brings in a new Domination map, Hellfire Gala: Krakoa, and some changes to map rotations with Krakoa replacing Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya in the Competitive pool.

Play video

The April 11th Marvel Rivals update will also bring in the new Battle Pass, with 10 new costumes for players to unlock. Better yet, the free Scarlet Witch costume will be available with this update, letting free-to-play Marvel Rivals fans earn the Chaos Gown skin by playing 9 matches. This latest update also brings in a rank reset for competitive mode, plus the ability to send cosmetics as gifts to other Marvel Rivals players. Because this update is a season turnover, it’s a big one, with the hefty patch notes to prove it!

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Patch Notes

For a full list of changes headed for Marvel Rivals on April 11th with the start of Season 2, see the patch notes from NetEase below.

1. New Content

1.1 All Platforms

Heroes and Costumes

Emma Frost makes her dazzling debut in Marvel Rivals!

New Costumes: Emma Frost – X-Revolution & Blue Sapphire!

Maps and Modes

Get ready for an all-new Domination map – Hellfire Gala: Krakoa.

Map Rotation Update: Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the Competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play. Tournament maps will align with the competitive mode, while Quick Match and Custom Game will still feature all maps without rotation.

Optimized the settlement logic for substitute players in Quick Match battles: victories will count normally, while losses will not affect combat history or scoreboard.

Battle Pass and Season Events

Unlock a dazzling shiny new Battle Pass featuring 10 brand new sets of heroic costumes!

The season event Cerebro Database has officially launched; participate to earn the free costume Mantis – Flora Maiden.

This season also brings exclusive bonus seasonal rewards: Complete 9 matches to receive the free costume Scarlet Witch – Chaos Gown.

An all-new Twitch Drops event is here! This event will gift players the Namor – Will of Galacta costume, nameplate, spray, and emote. (Stay tuned to official announcements for details!)

The mission system has been revamped: new weekly missions and rewards have been added, and the balance of daily and challenge missions has been adjusted while maintaining the overall Chrono Token distribution. The proportion of hero-specific missions has also been reduced.

Ranked

Rank Reset: based on your final Season 1.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 9 divisions. For example, if you ended Season 1.5 at Diamond I, your Season 2 journey begins at Silver I.

New rank rewards are in! A dazzling new costume for reaching Gold — Emma Frost – Golden Diamond, along with new Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500.

The minimum level required for new players to participate in Competitive has been adjusted to 15. (If you have previously completed at least one valid competitive match, you can still join Competitive in Season 2.0 even if you are below level 15.)

Pick/ban will now come into play starting from Gold III rather than Diamond tier.

When a team includes players from Eternity or One Above All, only solo or duo queuing will be allowed.

Currently, the score you earn per Competitive match is determined by both the outcome and your individual performance. After Season 2.0 launches, we will be increasing the weight of individual performances. The better you perform, the more points you will earn in victory, and the fewer points you will lose in defeat.

The second season of the Marvel Rivals Championship is here! The champion, runner-up, and third-place nameplates have been upgraded to dynamic designs, showcasing your hard-earned glory! This season features adjusted rank requirements and a revised sign-up phase. For all the details, please refer to the Marvel Rivals Championship rules.

The global tournament regions have been enhanced! North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Asia (AS) have now transformed into the Americas (AMERICAS), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the Pacific (PACIFIC). This upgrade allows for a more compatible and organized classification of server nodes across various regions.

A new faction search function has been added for the Knockout Stage.

The Tournament Overview page has been revamped! Players can now quickly access core tournament information in a visually engaging manner, with detailed explanations of each process and the specific rules for advancement and elimination in various tournament formats.

Introducing a new custom feature for the Marvel Rivals Championship nameplate emblem! Players with a Championship Emblem can now customize its display in Career – Customize.

A new Tournament Room option has been introduced in Custom Game, featuring additional tournament-related functionalities.

In the Custom Game – Tournament Room, we’ve added a pause function. The room host and authorized players can now initiate a game pause.

In the Custom Game – Tournament Room, an “Away” feature has been added. Non-host players can set their status to away, making it visible to others in the room.

Introducing the all-new Faction Recruit and Seeking Factions system! Factions and players can now use this system to form their dream squads and prepare for various in-game tournaments.

A fresh batch of faction emblems has been added! Players can freely switch emblems in the faction details interface.

New reporting functionality for factions has been implemented. Players can report inappropriate custom content for factions, including names, abbreviations, and announcements.

A new gift feature for friends has arrived! Now you can gift cosmetics to your friends.

The Career Overview page now supports the selection of specific hero forms.

Rank leaderboard display has been added to Career.

Real-time voice chat has been optimized! An interface prompt now appears when you activate voice chat using push to talk.

In Custom Games, spectators can now temporarily exit during matches, enabling them to rejoin the action anytime.

A new room host transfer function has been introduced. The current host can right-click on other players to transfer host privileges.

1.2 PC

Graphics and Settings

We’ve introduced an experimental feature: Switch Shader Compilation Mode. When activated, shaders will only compile the first time you launch the game after a new version or graphics driver update. This feature can significantly reduce memory usage and minimize in-game stuttering. —Especially on systems with 16 GB of RAM or less. However, if you’re using a CPU with less threads in combination with AMD FSR3 Frame Generation, you may notice occasional additional stutters with this feature enabled. *Please note: This is an experimental feature. If you encounter any issues during use, our support team is standing by ready to assist.

We’ve added support for AMD FSR 4, using an AI-accelerated upscaling algorithm to deliver image quality improvements over AMD FSR 3.1. (Available exclusively on the AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics cards)

1.3 Console

New Vertical Deadzone Sensitivity Settings: Players can now customize the additional acceleration sensitivity after reaching the vertical deadzone.

Additional Sensitivity Acceleration Delay Settings: Players can tailor the delay time for acceleration to kick in after reaching the deadzone.

Character Movement Stick Deadzone Settings: Players can set the maximum and minimum deadzone values for the joystick controlling character movement.

Trigger Deadzone Settings: Players can now define the trigger depth required for activation.

New Player Initial Settings Feature: First-time players will receive a reminder of default sensitivity settings, vibration, and trigger effects upon entering the game, making their introduction as smooth as a Super Hero landing.

Focus Memory Optimization: The focus feature has been upgraded to intelligently remember the last position on the screen.

2. Fixes and Optimizations

2.1 All Platforms

Resolved numerous issues related to notifications.

Rectified various text errors.

Fixed an issue in Custom Game where spectators would incorrectly exit the room after a match.

Fixed a rare occurrence where settings would reset to default upon restarting the game.

Maps and Modes

Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.

Resolved various issues including floating broken objects, collision errors, etc.

Addressed several sound issues on maps.

Resolved a rare issue in Custom Quick Match, where on the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown map, spawn room transfer could sometimes not work correctly.

Heroes

Captain America’s Shield Bounce: Resolved an issue where Captain America couldn’t ricochet enemy projectiles while moving backward. Now, the Sentinel of Liberty can send those pesky projectiles flying no matter which way he is moving!

Spector Sightings: Fixed a glitch that sometimes caused abnormal camera angles after being revived by Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability. No more wobbly views for our heroes—everyone deserves to enjoy their epic returns in all their heroic glory!

Namor’s Super Soldier Shenanigans: In Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven – Super-Soldier Factory, Namor’s Ultimate Ability could occasionally fail to deal damage when targeting the raising pillars. This issue has been resolved, ensuring the Sub-Mariner delivers his Giganto impact!

Winter Soldier’s Time Warp: Addressed an issue where Bucky would sometimes descend before ascending while unleashing his Ultimate Ability in unstable network conditions. Now, the Winter Soldier rises to the occasion without any time-traveling hiccups—no need for a Doctor Strange intervention!

Cloak & Dagger’s Form Flaw: Fixed an issue where Cloak or Dagger sometimes left their character model lingering for a brief moment during form switches. Now, they’ll slip into action smoother than a stealthy shadow.

Iron Fist’s Floating Fumble: Resolved a rare glitch where Iron Fist could end up floating indefinitely. The Immortal Weapon is now back on the ground, delivering justice and martial arts mastery without any unintended levitation!

Wolverine’s Ferocious Leap: Fixed a rarely occurring issue where Wolverine’s Feral Leap could leave him stuck in an abnormal state, unable to finish the move. Now, Logan can unleash his claws with confidence, ensuring his foes don’t get a second to breathe!

Claws and Consequences: Resolved a rare occurrence where being hit by Wolverine’s Feral Leap could render all abilities unusable. No more claw-induced chaos—heroes can now fight on without fear of losing their abilities mid-battle!

2.2 PC

Graphics and Settings

Fixed an issue where the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card renders with excessively low brightness in certain scenarios.

2.3 Console

Fixed a rare issue where raw mouse input settings unexpectedly affected controllers, potentially causing crosshair drift.

Fixed an issue in console matches, where there was a chance that button prompts were displayed as keyboard and mouse inputs.

The Season 2 update for Marvel Rivals will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on April 11th at 4 PM EDT.