Arcane: Jinx Actress Talks About Bringing the Iconic League of Legends Champion to Life

Arcane, the new TV series on Netflix associated with the world of League of Legends, has been all the rage since it first started to release earlier this month. While developer Riot Games has worked on other multimedia projects like Arcane in the past, this show is largely the first time that many fans have been able to see some of the game’s characters come to life in a major way. To that end, one of the stars of the show has now opened up about what that process was like in giving their character a voice.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Arcane voice actress Ella Purnell opened up more about what it was like to play Jinx, who is one of the most iconic champions in the history of League of Legends. Compared to many other characters that pop up in Arcane, Jinx is a bit of a wild card, leading to Purnell saying that she had a blast when doing the voice work. “It was super fun. Very rarely do you get a character like this come into your inbox, especially being animation,” Purnell said. “It’s like there’s no limit to what you can do, right? Because you’re doing triple backflips and flying off buildings and blowing things up with toy monkey bombs. There’s just so much stuff, it’s completely otherworldly. It’s like you really get to explore the full range of your vocal cords. It’s just like being a kid and I’m playing make believe. It’s just the best job in the world.”

Purnell went on to also explain that much of his exposure to League of Legends came about with research that she did prior to working on Arcane. As such, she didn’t have many preconceived notions of Jinx or her character from the video game which better allowed her to bring her own spin to the performance. “I think it’s better that way because it’s not going to influence my interpretation,” she explained. “I think had I heard the voices in the game, it would’ve subtly influenced me and I probably wouldn’t have got the part. That’s my line of reasoning.”

At this moment, we haven’t seen the end of Purnell’s performance as Jinx as Arcane has yet to finish releasing. The third act, which will contain the final three episodes of the series, is set to arrive tomorrow on November 20th on Netflix. And while this is the only TV series associated with League of Legends that Riot Games has in the works right now, those at the studio have made it clear that they might go deeper into this world in the future.