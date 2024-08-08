Arkane Co-Founder Shares First Look at New Game, Opens Signups for Testing

Since leaving Arkane Studios, a studio he co-founded, Raphael Colantonio has kept busy with his new studio. Wolfeye Studios launched Weird West in 2022, giving fans a dark, Wild West-themed fantasy adventure that mixed action RPG combat with immersive sim elements that Colantonio and his team honed when creating Dishonored and Prey. Now, the team is taking another step in that direction with its second game, which continues the action RPG gameplay, but moves the perspective to the first person, something fans of Arkane’s games will be very familiar with. Currently, we don’t know too much else besides the game’s existence, but Wolfeye has opened sign-ups for a private alpha in 2025.

The one big thing we do know about Wolfeye’s next game is that it’ll have a “retro sci-fi” theme. When the team teased this project during the Game Developer’s Conference, that phrase was seen on the whiteboard at their office. Past that, all we know is what the team shared today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are so happy to be able to officially confirm that our next game is actively in production and that it is a First Person Action RPG,” Colantonio said. “Fans of the past games I have been involved with such as Dishonored and Prey will feel at home, as well as fans of RPGs in general. While we look for the right publishing partner, our sights are firmly set on getting our community involved with the game’s development with a limited private Alpha in 2025. We can not wait for fans to see what we are working on.”

If you’d like to sign up for the 2025 alpha, you’ll need to head to Wolfeye Studios’ official site. Then, you need to input your e-mail address and accept the privacy policy to sign up. It’s worth noting that signing up will subscribe you to the team’s e-mail blasts, but if you want into the alpha, you probably won’t mind getting information from the developers. You can also always unsubscribe at any point.

Wolfeye Studios’ next game doesn’t have a name or a release window, but it seems likely that the team is targeting a late 2025 release window, at the earliest. If the game is entering alpha early next year, they’ll need several months to parse and implement player feedback before the game is ready for launch. While you wait, you can pick up Weird West on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.