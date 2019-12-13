Weird West Announced by the Creator of Dishonored

Tonight during The Game Awards 2019, Ralphael Colantonio — the creator of Dishonored — and his new studio, WolfEye Studios, announced their debut game, and the first game from Colantonio since he left Bethesda’s Arkane Studios and took a break from game making in 2017. The game will let players head into the Wild West to encounter the stereotypical characters from that frontier as they embark on different Western adventures. You can catch the first trailer for the game below.

As mentioned above, this is WolfEye Studios’ — which is roughly 20 developers deep — first game. And normally there wouldn’t be this level of buzz for a new studio’s debut game, however, with Colantonio behind it, it makes sense it is. According to the independent studio, it wants to make games “in which players live their own adventures in rich simulated worlds that respond to actions and decisions in ways that are unique to each playthrough.

An immersive sim from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey. Welcome to the Weird West. Find out more at https://t.co/08duqUtisg pic.twitter.com/Fb6uvtGycJ — WolfEye Studios (@WolfEyeGames) December 13, 2019

“Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures,” Steam’s description of the game said. “Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

Raphel Colantonio, the president of WolfEye Studios, announced last month that he was ready to take on a new project.

“After taking some time off, and consulting for a variety of video games companies, I’m ready for a new adventure” said WolfEye president and creative director Raphel Colantonio when WolfEye Studios was announced last month. “The AAA market is risk-averse and innovation suffers from it. As a Game Designer, I’ve been wanting to try new ideas and approaches, and I believe independent games are in the best space to do so.”

WolfEye Studios CEO and executive producer Julien Roby added:

“This is an incredible opportunity to work together again with Raf, being able to build the kind of unique and deep games we love to play. The decision to work as a distributed team around the world has meant we’re able to find some of the best talents in the industry to help craft our vision.”

