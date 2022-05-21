Asmodee's June Releases Include Star Wars Outer Rim Expansion, Legion, Marvel, and More
There are some welcome additions coming to the world of tabletop this June courtesy of Asmodee, especially if you're a fan of the Star Wars and Marvel universes. Two of the most anticipated releases are Star Wars related, starting with a long-awaited expansion to Star Wars: Outer Rim from Fantasy Flight Games, titled Unfinished Business. Outer Rim was already stellar, and Unfinished Business adds even more options, strategy, and playable characters to the mix, and should make the experience even better. That's far from the only Star Wars entry in this list though, and now we move over to Atomic Mass Games' Star Wars: Legion.
Legion players will now be able to add mercenaries to their next game courtesy of the Shadow Collective Starter Set, though they can also be united under Darth Maul's banner to act as their own faction (and he comes with the Starter Set). The sitcoms with 22 miniatures to build out your forces, but you can also pick up Gar Saxon's Commander Expansion, Black Sun Enforcers, Pyke Syndicate Foot Soldiers, and additional card packs.
Last but certainly not least are several releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which include a new Card Pack, Black Swan & Supergiant, and perhaps the coolest release in the group, the Quinjet Terrain Pack. The Quinjet will instantly make any battlefield that much more immersive, and the scale and size of the ship are quite impressive. That said, there are also other new releases coming in June, including A War of Whispers, Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Angmar Awakens Hero Expansion, Bullet Heart, Sakura Arms, and more, and you can find the full release list below.
June 3rd
STICKUP – $14.99 – Helvetiq
SIXSTIX $14.99 Helvetiq
COLORFOX – $14.99 – Helvetiq
Escape the Dark Sector: Twisted Tech – $24.99 – Themeborne
Escape the Dark Sector: Mutant Syndrome – $24.99 – Themeborne
Escape the Dark Sector: Quantum Rift – $24.99 – Themeborne
Pocket Master Builder – $12.99 – Emperor S4
Planetarium – $45.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
Alien Frontiers 5th Edition – $74.99 – Tabletop Tycoon
A War of Whispers – $50.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
Anomaly – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
June 10th
Star Wars: Outer Rim – Unfinished Business Expansion – $44.95 – Fantasy Flight Games
Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Card Pack 2022 – $19.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Quinjet Terrain Pack – $79.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Black Swan & Supergiant – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games
B-Movies – $19.99 – Matagot
Connec Team – $14.99 – Blackrock games
Nemesis Playmat – $44.99 – Rebel
June 17th
Star Wars Legion: Shadow Collective Mercenary Starter – $69.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Essentials Kit – $29.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Card Pack II – $12.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Gar Saxon – $19.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Mandalorian Super Commandos – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Black Sun Enforcers – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars Legion: Pyke Syndicate Foot Soldiers – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Angmar Awakens Hero Expansion – $44.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
June 24th
Bullet Heart – $39.99 – Level 99 games
Bullet Star – $39.99 – Level 99 games
Sakura Arms Yurina Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games
Sakura Arms Saine Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games
Sakura Arms Yatsuha Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games
Zombicide 2nd Edition: Complete Upgrade Kit – $15.99 – CMON
