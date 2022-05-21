Asmodee's June Releases Include Star Wars Outer Rim Expansion, Legion, Marvel, and More

✖

There are some welcome additions coming to the world of tabletop this June courtesy of Asmodee, especially if you're a fan of the Star Wars and Marvel universes. Two of the most anticipated releases are Star Wars related, starting with a long-awaited expansion to Star Wars: Outer Rim from Fantasy Flight Games, titled Unfinished Business. Outer Rim was already stellar, and Unfinished Business adds even more options, strategy, and playable characters to the mix, and should make the experience even better. That's far from the only Star Wars entry in this list though, and now we move over to Atomic Mass Games' Star Wars: Legion.

Legion players will now be able to add mercenaries to their next game courtesy of the Shadow Collective Starter Set, though they can also be united under Darth Maul's banner to act as their own faction (and he comes with the Starter Set). The sitcoms with 22 miniatures to build out your forces, but you can also pick up Gar Saxon's Commander Expansion, Black Sun Enforcers, Pyke Syndicate Foot Soldiers, and additional card packs.

(Photo: Asmodee)

Last but certainly not least are several releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which include a new Card Pack, Black Swan & Supergiant, and perhaps the coolest release in the group, the Quinjet Terrain Pack. The Quinjet will instantly make any battlefield that much more immersive, and the scale and size of the ship are quite impressive. That said, there are also other new releases coming in June, including A War of Whispers, Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Angmar Awakens Hero Expansion, Bullet Heart, Sakura Arms, and more, and you can find the full release list below.

(Photo: AMG)

June 3rd

STICKUP – $14.99 – Helvetiq

SIXSTIX $14.99 Helvetiq

COLORFOX – $14.99 – Helvetiq

Escape the Dark Sector: Twisted Tech – $24.99 – Themeborne

Escape the Dark Sector: Mutant Syndrome – $24.99 – Themeborne

Escape the Dark Sector: Quantum Rift – $24.99 – Themeborne

Pocket Master Builder – $12.99 – Emperor S4

Planetarium – $45.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

Alien Frontiers 5th Edition – $74.99 – Tabletop Tycoon

A War of Whispers – $50.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

Anomaly – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

June 10th

Star Wars: Outer Rim – Unfinished Business Expansion – $44.95 – Fantasy Flight Games

Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Card Pack 2022 – $19.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Quinjet Terrain Pack – $79.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Black Swan & Supergiant – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games

B-Movies – $19.99 – Matagot

Connec Team – $14.99 – Blackrock games

Nemesis Playmat – $44.99 – Rebel

June 17th

Star Wars Legion: Shadow Collective Mercenary Starter – $69.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Essentials Kit – $29.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Card Pack II – $12.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Gar Saxon – $19.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Mandalorian Super Commandos – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Black Sun Enforcers – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Star Wars Legion: Pyke Syndicate Foot Soldiers – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Angmar Awakens Hero Expansion – $44.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

June 24th

Bullet Heart – $39.99 – Level 99 games

Bullet Star – $39.99 – Level 99 games

Sakura Arms Yurina Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games

Sakura Arms Saine Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games

Sakura Arms Yatsuha Box – $ 34.99 – Level 99 games

Zombicide 2nd Edition: Complete Upgrade Kit – $15.99 – CMON

What games will you be picking up next month? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!