Asmodee's October Releases Include Marvel Sentinels, Star Wars The Mandalorian, and More

October isn't the most packed release month for Asmodee, but the games contained within the lineup are quite anticipated. Asmodee's October lineup includes big releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, The Lord of the Rings Card Game, Star Wars: Legion, CATAN, and Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition, and the Big Box version of Rattus. Marvel fans will be able to add Sentinel's to their games of Crisis Protocol, while The Mandalorian fans will be able to bring Din Djarin and Grogu to Legion in a new Operative Expansion. All of these releases are slated for October, and you can find the full lineup below.

Much of the releases this month are part of big franchises, as Marvel: Crisis Protocol adds Sentinel Prime and Red Skull and Hydra troops. Meanwhile Legion adds IG -Series Assassin Droids and the aforementioned Mando and Grogu. If you're a fan of CATAN 3D, you now have the new expansion sets in one place, and Rattus Big Box will bring the core game and three expansions into one box.

As for Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, you can add an expansion and a figure pack to the game, and the much-anticipated Battle of Yavin Battle Pack will also finally hit stores. You can find the full list with the dates of this month's releases below.

October 7th

ZM8000 – Rattus Big Box – $69.99 – Z-Man Games

October 14th

CP160en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Sentinel Prime MK4 – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP51en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Sentinel MK IV – $64.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP74en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Red Skull & Hydra Troops – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games

MEC109 – The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Fellowship of the Ring Saga Expansion – 69.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

October 21st

SWL98EN – Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion – $24.99 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL99EN – Star Wars Legion: IG-Series Assassin Droids – 29.99 – Atomic Mass Games

October 28th

CN3172 – CATAN – 3D Expansion: Seafarers + Cities & Knights – $349.99 – Catan Studio

JME10 – The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth – Scourges of the Waste Figure Pack – 14.95 – Fantasy Flight Games

JME10 – Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition – Battle of Yavin Battle Pack – $24.99 – Atomic Mass Games

Which games will you be picking up this month? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop, Marvel, Star Wars, and more with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!