Asmodee Reveals Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game

One of tabletop's biggest games is crossing over with one of the world's biggest franchises, as today Asmodee and Z-Man Games have revealed Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game. As the title suggests, the new game is set during Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has payers defending the Republic as some of the world's most legendary Jedis. You'll need to work as a team to complete missions across the galaxy and stop the Separatists, and you'll cross lightsabers with villains with Darth Maul and General Grievous along the way. The new game launches in the United States exclusively online at Target today for $59.99, and then hits all stores in the U.S. and worldwide on October 1st. You can check out the game up close starting on the next slide and you can see a quick sneak peek in the video below.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a powerful saga of heroes coming together to save the galaxy, and this game is no different! It's also the culmination of a fantastic partnership between one of the world's biggest franchises and board gaming's defining cooperative system," said Sophie Gravel, head of Z-Man Games. "Our cooperative Pandemic System helps bring iconic Star Wars characters and stories to life – with our Jedi needing to combine Forces to stand a chance against unending waves of Separatist troops. Players will be on the edge of their seat with every playthrough as they fight for victory...and bring balance to the Force."

You can find more details and the official description for Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game below.

"In Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game, players choose from seven Jedi, including Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker, each with their own unique Force abilities. Across four epic scenarios, the Jedi must team up and defeat a member of the dark side like Count Dooku and General Grievous. Each scenario can be completed using different Jedi powers, squad members, and objectives, adding high replay value to every adventure."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game Key Features:

Join The Clone Wars: Encounter Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Rex, Padmé Amidala, and R2-D2 while traveling across the galaxy to Coruscant, Geonosis, Mandalore, and more.

Wield the Force: Become a Jedi, each with their own special abilities, to battle the Separatists. Heroes include Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, Aayla Secura, and Luminara Unduli.

Defeat the Dark Side: Count Dooku, Maul, General Grievous, and Asajj Ventress threaten the galaxy in four exciting adventures. Claim victory in each story by beating its main villain.

Bring the Battle to Life: See the Clone Wars play out on your table with a galaxy-sized board, illustrated cards, and detailed miniatures featuring Jedi, villains, and swarms of battle droids and ships.

Fight Alone or with Friends: Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game supports 1-5 players and is designed for ages 14+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game hits Target online today, and then all stores on October 1st.

You can find our full review of Asmodee and Z-Man Games' stellar World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game right here, and let us know what you think of the newest franchise entry in the comments. You can also talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!