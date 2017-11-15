Assassin’s Creed Origins Latest Pack Is The Stuff Of Awesome Nightmares

Assassin’s Creed Origins has been a great adventure game for fans to enjoy, and, based on our review, it could easily be one of the year’s best. But the content that we’ve seen thus far has been child’s play compared to the new Nightmare Pack that’s now available for unlock within the game.

The pack, which you can now purchase with in-game currency, comes with all sorts of cool dark goods, including a new steed that looks like something out of Darksiders, along with great new weapons that make you look more vicious than ever before. Here’s the official pack description:

Strike fear in the hearts of your enemies as you set lands on fire with this terrifying gear set. This pack includes the Shadow Warrior Outfit, the Abyssal Steed, the Barbed Longbow (Predator Bow), the Forlorn Hope (Heavy Blade) and the Ripper (Sickle Sword).

There’s no word how much the pack costs yet, but it shouldn’t set you back too badly, and you get some cool goods out of it, including a trio of weapons and a great new outfit. And we cannot stress enough how cool that Abyssal Steed looks. He’d certainly intimidate enemies all by himself.

Also, there’s no “easy way out” on this one when it comes to purchasing the pack. Asassin’s Creed Origins‘ store currently doesn’t offer to utilize cash as a way to buy in-game goods, so you’re going to have to do a little bit of grinding before it unlocks. But considering the abundance of missions available within the game, with hours of side missions and no shortage of enemies to kill, you should have no trouble racking up the necessary funds to get it for yourself.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.