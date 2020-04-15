Assassin’s Creed Game Now Completely Free For Very Limited Time

The best Assassin’s Creed game is now available, to own, for free. No strings attached. More specifically, Assassin’s Creed 2 — again, the best entry in the long-running franchise — is free to download as of today. And it will be free to download and own until April 17. After this period, it will return to full price. However, if you download it during this time, you’ll be able to keep the game forever. In other words, this is NOT a free trial. It’s a free download. And once downloaded, it’s yours to keep.

Unfortunately though, the game isn’t available to everyone. For example, if you’re on PS4, Xbox One, or any other console, you’re out of luck. The offer is only available for PC because the offer is only available via uPlay, Ubisoft‘s own digital storefront on PC.

For those that don’t know: Assassin’s Creed 2 is the second entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that hit back in 2009. It was also the entry to really put the series on the map. Not only is it one of the highest rated and most beloved games of last generation, but it’s widely considered the best entry in the series, alongside Black Flag and Origins.

“Assassin’s Creed 2 is the follow-up to the title that became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The highly anticipated title features a new hero, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young Italian noble, and a new era, the Renaissance. Assassin’s Creed 2 retains the core gameplay experience that made the first opus a resounding success and features new experiences that will surprise and challenge players. Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, vengeance and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal, backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci, takes on Florence’s most powerful families and ventures throughout the canals of Venice where he learns to become a master assassin.”

All of that said, if you’re interested in downloading the game for free, and on PC via uPlay, you can find the download link right here.