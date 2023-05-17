Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date Teased by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has teased when it will be announcing the release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running action-adventure series. First unveiled this past year, Mirage is only broadly known to be launching at some point in 2023. Despite ongoing silence in relation to Mirage, though, Ubisoft has now indicated when it will be sharing more details about the next Assassin's Creed title.

In a recent conference call with investors, Ubisoft stated that it will have more to say about the release date of Assassin's Creed Mirage next month during its next Ubisoft Forward event. For those who may have forgotten, Ubisoft is set to hold its next big presentation in a little under a month on Monday, June 12. It seemed all but guaranteed that this venue would be the one where Ubisoft would highlight what Assassin's Creed Mirage will have in store, but now, those assumptions have been confirmed.

Within the past day, a notable Ubisoft insider teased that they happen to already know the date on which Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch. Specifically, it was claimed that the next AC game will arrive this fall on October 12. Obviously, given the nature of this new rumor, it's worth taking this date with a grain of salt for the time being. If this launch date proves to be accurate, though, we should learn one way or the other soon enough.

On an earnings call, an analyst asks about release dates for Skull & Bones and AC Mirage and is told to wait for the Ubisoft Forward event next month. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 16, 2023

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about AC Mirage is that it will be hitting store shelves before 2023 comes to a close. When it does release, it will be available across last-gen and current-gen platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

