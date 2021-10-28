Assassin’s Creed Infinity Won’t Be Free to Play

Earlier this summer, Ubisoft formally announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a new take on the publisher’s beloved action-adventure franchise. Notably, this “new take” on the series is now going to center around live-service features that would be present in Infinity. As such, many fans were under the impression that a live-service Assassin’s Creed game might end up being free-to-play. As it turns out, though, this won’t end up being the case.

Divulged by Ubisoft’s own CEO Yves Guillemot today during an earnings call with investors, it was made clear that Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be a free-to-play game despite its live-service structure. “It’s not going to be free-to-play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements to it,” Guillemot said. Ubisoft’s CFO then went on to stress that as a whole, Infinity is still very much in the early stages of its development, meaning that we likely won’t see anything substantial from it for quite some time.

Despite having very little to go off of, Guillemot did provide some more details about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will actually end up looking like. “It’s going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all the Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love to get in them right from the start,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge game but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.”

As a whole, Ubisoft has continued to stress that Infinity will still have a lot in common with previous Assassin’s Creed titles despite featuring live-service components. Whether or not this ends up ringing true remains to be seen, but we should hopefully see more about the title before long.

