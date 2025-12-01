Assassin’s Creed Insider Details Major Quality of Life Improvements for Black Flag Remake

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag‘s long-rumored remake has gotten some new details, revealing some major quality of life improvements. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has come a long way since it began in 2007. The series began as a fairly grounded exploration of the middle ages, though began to stretch into more fantastical ideas as it went along. Eventually, Assassin’s Creed had aliens and apocalyptic events that shaped the core of the franchise’s identity. However, after the death of Desmond in Assassin’s Creed 3, the series has become far more of an anthology series as it moves more and more away from the modern day storyline.

One of the first games that began to distance itself from the modern-day storyline was Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. It’s one of the most beloved games in the franchise thanks to its pirate setting, but it did still try its best to continue the thread with Abstergo. Players filled the shoes of an Abstergo employee and uncovered all kinds of information about the company, but it was still relatively restrained compared to past games. With the upcoming Assassin’s Creed 4 remake, it’s expected that the modern-day content will be cut entirely and replaced with new Edward Kenway missions.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Remake Will Make Some Major Changes to the Game

With that said, that’s not the only thing changing with Assassin’s Creed 4 remake. A new leak from a YouTuber known as j0nathan claims that there will be some major changes made to Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. One of the biggest ones that has been reported on before has to do with the game adopting the more RPG-y style of combat and overall gameplay seen in more recent games. This means there will be loot with stats, not dissimilar from something like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It has been reported that this RPG-y gameplay may have been scaled back in development, as some fans aren’t thrilled with it anymore, but it remains unclear. Either way, it will be present in some capacity. Additionally, there will be a more detailed map with more activities. The overall map size isn’t expected to change dramatically, but it will instead have more to do and see. Ubisoft is also revamping the menus/UI, adding greater weather effects similar to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and stripping out the load times from the original game.

All in all, it sounds like a really ambitious reimagining of one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. Although the game is still playable on modern hardware, it sounds like this remake will make the game better in a lot of areas and justify itself as more than a cash grab. With that said, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag‘s remake is rumored to launch in early 2026, which means an announcement may be relatively imminent.

