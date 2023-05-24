Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date Leaked by Retailers

Another Assassin's Creed Mirage leak surfaced this week with this latest one potentially giving fans an idea of when the game might release, and compared to some of the leaks we've seen in the past, this one seems more credible than most. Japanese retailers have started updating listings for the games with a release date of October 12th attached to Mirage. In addition to this sort of source being a more credible point of origin for the leaked date itself, this date also lines up with previous leaks that have pegged Mirage for the same release date in October.

Twitter user Renka_schedule first pointed out that a release date had been assigned to Mirage by several different retailers including Amazon Japan with all of them saying that the game would be out on October 12th. If that date seems familiar, it's because it's the same one that Assassin's Creed insider j0nathan put forward not long ago when talking about that and other aspects of the game. This date falls on a Thursday which isn't the typical day for new releases (games typically release on Tuesdays and Fridays), though Thursday launches aren't unheard of either.

Gematsu added some context to the situation to say that Japanese retailers typically don't put dates on products unless those dates have been finalized, so for those considering these dates to be placeholders, it seems it's unlikely that's the case in this situation.

Aside from this leak offering a better idea of when the game will release or confirming past leaks if you already put stock in those, the fact that the release date has been leaked by retailers today of all days has also gotten people excited about the prospects of Mirage showing up on Wednesday during the PlayStation Showcase. PlayStation hasn't shared a list of games that'll be present at the event, though it's known that the show will feature both first-party and third-party games, so there is a chance for Mirage to make an appearance there. Ubisoft has been holding its own events in the past year or so to show off upcoming games, but considering how the projected release date is just a few months away and we haven't seen anything at all on Mirage, it's not unrealistic to hope for it to be at the PlayStation Showcase.