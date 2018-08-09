‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gets a Line of Apparel and Accessories

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5th, and a line of apparel and accessories is coming along with it!

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has produced some of the best fashions for gamers over the years, and the Odyssey lineup appears to continue the trend. The collection includes some fantastic hoodies, hats, and wallets as well as a backpack and a unique gauntlet-style wristband. There’s even a Broken Spear of Leonidas replica. You can shop it all right here, and everything in the collection ships for free. Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited, so you’ll want to reserve the items quickly to ensure that they arrive in the October batch.

As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available to pre-order now on Amazon with a 20% Prime discount for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Amazon also has the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Steelbook Edition available to pre-order with the discount for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing the price down to $87.99, which is a discount of $22. That’s definitely a rare event – I can’t recall a time that Amazon offered the Prime discount on anything other that the standard edition of a game.

If you do decide to go in for the Steelbook edition, you’ll get the steelbook, a season pass, the Secrets of Greece bonus mission, and the luxury of playing the game three days early on October 2nd. You’ll also get early access to The Blind King mission as a pre-order bonus. That’s a pretty good deal with the discount so, again, take advantage of it while you can.

Then again, if you really want to go big, you can always go for the Collector’s Edition…

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Spartan Edition is available exclusively on the Ubisoft Store and will include the following physical and digital content:

Early access starting on October 2.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition and additional digital content including: the Deluxe Edition Pack, the Season Pass, which will give players access to all upcoming major expansions, as well as the additional mission The Blind King.

By Ubicollectibles : The Spartan Leap statue (height 15.55 in)

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Steelbook.

A 64-page art book featuring the original designs and concept art from the Ubisoft Quebec artists.

An exclusive lithograph by Hugo Puzzuoli from Ubisoft Quebec.

A printed version of the game’s hand-drawn world map.

The selected game soundtrack.

