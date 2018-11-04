‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Temporarily Removes Epic Mercenary Events

Ubisoft has removed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Epic Mercenary Events following issues that caused the events not to work for some players.

Taking to the Assassin’s Creed subreddit to announce the removal of the events, Ubisoft described the events as unsatisfactory so far and said that it hopes to have the feature restored for all players later this month.

“Two weeks ago, when we attempted to launch the first Epic Mercenary Event with Damais the Indifferent, we discovered that the content didn’t properly appear for a majority of our players,” Ubisoft said. “It wasn’t satisfactory to have an event available to only a portion of our players, so we decided to temporarily remove the Epic Mercenary Events from the game altogether until the issue is resolved. We are working on a fix and are hoping to introduce them later this month. We will provide an updated ETA as soon as possible.”

Epic Ship Events will occur from now on until the issue is resolved, Ubisoft continued, with one event happening each week. A discount of 80 Orichalcum for the next Legendary item from the premium trader Sargon will also be in effect next week.

A series of live, timed events akin to the Trial of the Gods fights that players could participate in within Assassin’s Creed Origins, the Epic Mercenary Events let players who were level 30 and above take on more powerful enemies for better loot. Defeating these mercenaries would grant players Orichalcum, the currency needed to purchase weapons of higher rarities.

The plans for the live events were outlined nearly a month ago with Ubisoft saying that the Epic Ships and Epic Mercenaries would appear periodically to give players the chance to score some better loot through the Orichalcum currency, but as the post above explained, the initial attempts didn’t work out as planned.

Remember Damais the Indifferent? So far we’ve had no success in tracking him down, so, unfortunately, there won’t be a live event this week. We’re working towards a solution to address an issue that prevents the mercenary live events from appearing as soon as we can. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/BHqEp1g3cb — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 30, 2018

Interestingly enough, when Ubisoft shared the tweet above through the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, another user responded to recommend the developers give players an Epic Ship Event the week of the cancellation and every following week until the issue is resolved. Whether Ubisoft took inspiration from that suggestion or not, that’s exactly what players are getting until the Epic Mercenary Events are back.