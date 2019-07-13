People Are Using Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Story Creator to Farm Experience

Ubisoft added a Story Creator Mode to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to give players a way to craft their own stories set in the Assassin’s Creed universe. You could share them with other players and explore fan-made concepts through this feature, but it appears that it had another use that Ubisoft didn’t intend: Farming XP. That’s what some players have been using it for recently, according to the developer, and actions are being taken to prevent that from happening in the future.

While “farming quests” as Ubisoft called them aren’t exactly a new occurrence in Odyssey, this type of quest has been appearing often enough lately that the developer has decided to address it. As the name suggests, these are quests that are made for the sole purpose of racking up some XP instead of fulfilling some “what if?” scenario made by players.

“These exploits risk jeopardizing the overall quality, integrity, and purpose of Story Creator Mode and results in less visibility for the creative, interesting and frankly fantastic community stories that have been published,” Ubisoft said about these farming quests.

In order to “focus on rewarding creativity by highlighting quality quests,” Ubisoft is employing a few preventative measures to stop farming quests from appearing so frequently. The terms of use for the Story Creator Mode are changing so that anyone who chooses to build some stories must abide by the new terms, but that’s just one of the changes listed below that are going into effect.

Ubisoft’s Update on XP Farming

XP farming quests will not appear in our automatic recommendation system – this includes the Hall of Fame and the trending section.

Stories that are reported for exploitation or cheating will be hidden moving forward.

Our terms of use will be updated to reflect the misuse of the tool.

We will be sanctioning those who continue to willingly and intentionally misuse the tool.

Implement further solutions with upcoming title updates. We will share more information as we near these updates.

We’ll be deploying a Story Creator Mode Update tomorrow (July 11) during a scheduled maintenance starting at 9am EDT | 3pm CEST. Story Creator mode downtime: 30 minutes — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 10, 2019

Along with this announcement, an update for the Story Creator Mode was also released recently. You can read through all those changes here to see what’s now in effect within the mode.