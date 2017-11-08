Fight Anubis Now in Assassin’s Creed Origins’ First Trial of the Gods

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ first Trial of the Gods event is now live, and you’ve got a week to hone your assassin skills and take down the mighty Anubis.

Even if you weren’t too familiar with Egyptian mythology prior to Origins, you probably are now that you’re fully invested into the latest Assassin’s Creed game. From finding shrines and relics to hearing Bayek say “Anubis awaits you” right before ending someone with his hidden blade, you’ll know by now that Anubis is not a god to be trifled with, something that’s made evident in the massive boss fight that awaits you when you find the god.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To find him, all you have to do is travel to the map marker that’s found on your map and you’ll be able to fight Anubis. A quest should be available to you once you fire up Origins that tasks you with finding a glitch in the Animus, but be warned that once you get there, you’re in for quite the fight. The quest to beat Anubis recommends that players should be at least level 40 before taking on the challenge, and though there are ways to cheese other quests to make ends meet, Anubis doesn’t seem to have as much flexibility. Players have already tried taking down Anubis when under-leveled – one player trying it at level 30 – and subsequently got one-shotted by the god.

But if you can manage to defeat him, you’ve got some impressive rewards waiting for you. By beating Anubis, you’ll unlock one of four powerful weapons to add to your arsenal. You can only earn one weapon per Trial, but if you can beat four different Trials and obtain all of the weapons, you’ll be awarded with a Legendary, god-like outfit for your troubles.

If you aren’t able to beat Anubis this time around, the fight isn’t completely lost to you. Anubis will reappear at a later date, but beyond this fight, more Trials of the Gods are on the way that’ll allow you to take on more Egyptian gods.

The Anubis challenge is live until Nov. 14, so give the god your best shot before the Trial ends.