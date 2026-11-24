GTA VI may be on everyone’s mind right now, but Rockstar’s previous masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption, may have captured Hollywood’s attention. Though the glitz, glamour, and crime of Vice City is at the center of almost every headline right now, the Grand Theft Auto series seems pretty well confined to video games for the time being. That said, Take-Two’s CEO just revealed last week that if the right idea came around for a Grand Theft Auto movie or TV show, then they’d definitely consider it, but on the flip side, it seems Red Dead is way more likely, but it comes with a price tag.

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According to Puck News, talk of Rockstar bringing the license to Red Dead Redemption out into the world has started to create buzz in Hollywood. The outlet reports that Rockstar and Take-Two are seeking a hefty sum, though, citing an agent who revealed: “They were throwing around a purchase price of more than $100 million minimum for licensing rights.” Given how sacred a franchise like Red Dead Redemption is to the developer and players, it’s easy to see why the license would cost that much, but it could make the series prohibitively expensive.

Rockstar Puts a Price on Red Dead Redemption Movie Rights

It’s worth noting that the $100 million license price, which was noted as being the “minimum,” is just the cost associated with a studio grabbing the rights to develop the property into a movie or TV show. That means that if a studio decided to bite and pay up, they’re already down a nine-figure sum before they’ve even hired a writing team to bring the project to life. On top of that, Red Dead Redemption‘s period setting would command a major budget, meaning the cost for bringing this game to life as a film or show is going to cost a lot of money.

Even with that huge cost firmly established, it’s still within reason to think that a studio might bite. Amazon previously plunked down a huge sum to bring The Lord of the Rings to Prime Video as a TV series, paying a quarter of a billion dollars for the TV rights alone. Since then, estimates have put the total amount Amazon has spent on The Rings of Power at over a billion dollars, when factoring in not only production and visual effects costs, but also marketing.

Considering the astronomical costs of a potential Red Dead Redemption adaptation, that’s without even factoring in the uphill battle it would face with the player base of the game itself. Though the actual narrative of Red Dead Redemption games has captivated fans with how the story plays out, there’s still an element of player choice that is at the heart of the titles that helped make them fan favorites. Players could choose to engage with the plot, or they could do whatever they wanted in the wilderness for hours on end. It’s been the problem that has plagued video game movies for literal decades.

That said, video game adaptations have clearly entered a new era. TV shows like Fallout, The Last of Us, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have proven that they can work and create all-new fans who will then play the games themselves. In the end, that’s the main reason for a game studio to license their title for another medium, something that even Take-Two admitted worked in their favor with the disaster of the Borderlands movie. Hopefully the same won’t be said for Red Dead Redemption in a few years.