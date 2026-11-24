LEGO has announced a new collaboration with Marvel Rivals that will see one of the game’s most popular characters recreated in brick form. Since launching back in 2024, Marvel Rivals has continued to be one of the most popular multiplayer games across consoles and PC. While the game features playable versions of Marvel icons like Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man, it has also introduced some much lesser-known Marvel characters that players have become more familiar with. Now, one of these breakout stars of Marvel Rivals has become so beloved in their own right that LEGO has opted to create a new toy based on their in-game look.

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Revealed today on LEGO’s official website, the toy manufacturer showed off a first glimpse of a new model for the character Jeff the Land Shark. Upon the arrival of Marvel Rivals, Jeff was one of the first playable characters on the game’s roster. Although he was relatively unknown at the time, Jeff has since become arguably the face of Marvel Rivals, and remains one of its most beloved Marvel heroes nearly two years after its launch.

As for this LEGO version of Jeff the Land Shark, it’s set to launch right at the start of 2027 on January 1st. The set, which is number #67023, includes 495 pieces in total and will come in at a price of $49.99. Generally speaking, this is a pretty solid price-per-piece value, which should lead to Jeff the Land Shark becoming one of the more popular and cost-effective LEGO sets to begin the new year.

You can get a look at this Jeff the Land Shark LEGO model for yourself right here:

Moving forward, there’s a chance that LEGO could look to release more products that are tied to characters from Marvel Rivals. However, if this were to happen, LEGO would likely have to find a way to differentiate these sets from the countless other Marvel products it has released over the years. Characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Hulk are no stranger to having been remade in LEGO fashion, which means that the brand would likely have to figure out what would set them apart if they were to get recreated in a Marvel Rivals-style. It’s hard to know just now what this might look like, but it’s still promising to think about as we look ahead to the future.

How do you feel about this new LEGO Jeff the Land Shark model? Are you planning to pick it up for yourself in January, or will you instead be holding off for other upcoming LEGO releases? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.