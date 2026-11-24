While Diablo 5 isn’t coming out for the next few years, Blizzard has revealed the core classes for the next entry in the dark fantasy action RPG series. These archetypes are both brand-new and familiar, with two of them actually being past classes from other Diablo games that veteran fans might recognize easily. Despite not knowing anything about how Diablo 5‘s core gameplay and character builds will differ from past Diablo titles, these classes should give players a great first glance at the game’s starting direction.

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There are some classes that have been in almost every Diablo game, such as the Sorcerer, Barbarian, Necromancer, and a couple others. However, Diablo 5 seems interested in establishing an identity fairly unique to the series, with the story being set in a world where evil has already won and characters are isolated sources of hope in a ravaged wasteland. As such, the new classes do a better job at reflecting this new reality, with several gameplay system changes in Diablo 5 teasing a much different experience than players are used to with Diablo 4‘s long life cycle.

Diablo 5 Confirms the Demon Hunter, Monk, & Plague Knight as First Three Playable Classes

Courtesy of Blizzard

The surprising announcement of Diablo 5 at BlizzCon 2026 has led to a steady trickle of information about the game, from a planned 2029 release window to the first three classes. These classes were revealed in shared concept illustrations, but only represent the start of Diablo 5, with Blizzard promising “more classes than ever before” in the final version of the game. The classes announced are the ones listed below, along with some details regarding their planned play styles within the game:

Plague Knight – “Walking Death” heavily armored class that walks around the world spreading disease and consuming it for power, likely a melee focused class.

– “Walking Death” heavily armored class that walks around the world spreading disease and consuming it for power, likely a melee focused class. Demon Hunter – Returning Diablo 3 class focused on fast-paced and mobile ranged combat, shadow strikes, and twin crossbows to pick off enemies quickly.

– Returning Diablo 3 class focused on fast-paced and mobile ranged combat, shadow strikes, and twin crossbows to pick off enemies quickly. Monk – Returning Diablo 3 class, channeling holy power into punishing fast-paced melee strikes, also uses spiritual abilities to stun, disrupt, and debuff enemies in a variety of ways.

The Plague Knight is one of the most interesting concepts here, taking a darker or “evil” archetype concept seen in other Diablo classes like the Necromancer or Witch Doctor from past games. Those classes could return too, but it’s fascinating to see the Plague Knight take the Diablo series in a new direction that players didn’t really expect. The abilities of the Plague Knight are somewhat of a mystery beyond its teased explanation by Blizzard, though players can expect a tank-like character path that utilizes heavy armor more than other classes. With loot and gear of Diablo 5 said to be inspired by Diablo 2, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore unique Plague Knight builds.

Demon Hunter & Monk Directly Carry Over From Diablo 3 to Create Unique Play Styles

Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

On the other hand, the other two classes coming to Diablo 5 were both present in Diablo 3, with the Demon Hunter being a totally new archetype for that game back during its 2012 release date. The Demon Hunter is somewhat of a replacement of Diablo‘s Rogue class, albeit with new shadow powers and a stylish use of twin crossbows to give the archetype more flair than cloaks and daggers. In fact, the Demon Hunter was likely one of the most beloved classes in Diablo 3, as its nimble ranged attacks provided a unique play style compared to the melee focused Crusader or Barbarian.

The Demon Hunter also stood out in Diablo 3 for being the only reliable ranged attacking class that didn’t rely on magic, like the Wizard or Witch Doctor. This mobile assassin could place traps to take down enemies, or use shadow magic to teleport across the screen, easily making it the most elusive class in Diablo 3. If anything about the Demon Hunter’s tool kit is re-created for Diablo 5, it could easily become a fan-favorite once again, especially in Diablo 5‘s seemingly oppressive world where danger lurks around every corner.

The Monk is another popular Diablo 3 class too, arguably providing the most interesting melee play style in that game compared to the heavy weapons and armor of the Barbarian or Crusader. Monks are the only class in the series to use Fist weapons, but they are something of a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to character builds. This class can be molded into a pure tank, a DPS machine, or a supportive figure for multiplayer parties. This is due to the Monk’s resilient abilities, which include helpful auras for allies, devastating stunning melee attacks, or defensive skills depending on how players build their character. This versatility is great alongside the other Diablo 5 classes, especially if the archetype is fleshed out more.

Plague Knight Might Include Reworked Diablo 3 Ideas Rather Than Returning Diablo 4 Concepts

The return of the Monk and Demon Hunter shows that Diablo 5 is paying homage to Diablo 3 way more than other games in the series, continuing a trend from other entries. Diablo 4 brought back Diablo 2 classes in full force, while establishing unique ones of its own, such as the Spiritborn later introduced through expansions. That being said, Diablo 5 might be trying less to replicate the best parts of Diablo 2, and instead try to correct some pitfalls of Diablo 3 through new design choices in the character classes players select. The Plague Knight is the best example of this, as it could be a completely overhauled Witch Doctor from that game.

In many ways, the Plague Knight could be everything the Witch Doctor was not, existing as a stronger variant of a class that uses disruptive, disease-focused abilities to swarm enemies. The Witch Doctor in Diablo 3 was often a less liked class in the game, being described as a knock-off Necromancer for using horde allies, AoE effects, and debuff afflictions to define its play style. While the Plague Knight is set to be more defensive and tank focused than the Witch Doctor ever could be, it may also adopt some of these design choices, taking the Witch Doctor’s abilities into its own alongside new skills.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Plague Knight use the same horde tactics as the Witch Doctor, or have large AoE effects on certain abilities that mimic that class’ strategy from Diablo 3. However, the variety of the class will undoubtedly be increased more through Plague Knight gear or aesthetics, making it less similar to the Necromancer. With the Demon Hunter and Monk not needing to change as much, Diablo 5 has the best chance to give Diablo 3 fans what they want, while also correcting some of that game’s failings when it comes to character class design.

What class do you want to play the most in Diablo 5? Let us know in the comments below!