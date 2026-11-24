A new sale to coincide with Black Friday has seen Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem fall to its lowest price yet. Since launching near the start of this year, the latest Resident Evil game has been discounted a handful of times for both its digital and physical editions. However, many of these past sales for the game have never seen it fall much beneath the $40 threshold, with digital sales barely dipping past $50. Luckily, for those who have continued to hold off on picking up Resident Evil Requiem for a better deal, a new offer has now gone live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over at Walmart, Resident Evil Requiem has seen its price slashed all the way down to $30. This represents the lowest amount that RE Requiem has ever been sold for, and is a discount of roughly $40 off of its normal value. Previously, Requiem’s lowest amount before this deal was $39.99, which means that this new sale surpasses its previous best discount by a decent margin.

The only downside with this sale for Resident Evil Requiem, however, is that it’s not available for all platforms. Instead, this discount only applies to the version of the game on PS5. While many are likely looking to play RE Requiem on PS5 in the first place, it’s still a bummer for those who are instead trying to get a discount on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 editions of the game.

Play video

Looking ahead, there’s a good chance that this sale for Resident Evil Requiem might not be topped before Christmas rolls around. Many other retailers have also cut the price of Requiem to coincide with Black Friday, but none other than Walmart has brought the game all the way down to $30. The game’s digital iteration on the PS Store also hasn’t seen its value dropped whatsoever for PlayStation’s Black Friday deals, as it remains at its usual retail price. With this in mind, it seems clear that many marketplaces aren’t willing to substantially cut the price of Resident Evil Requiem just yet, which makes this ongoing deal at Walmart stand out that much more.

How do you feel about this new Black Friday sale for Resident Evil Requiem? If you don’t already own the game for yourself, is this new offer going to get you to finally pull the trigger? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.