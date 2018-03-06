Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Latest Update Provides a Few Much Needed Tweaks

The team at Ubisoft just deployed their latest update for Assassin’s Creed Origins and it is now available on all platforms. The latest patch tackles a few key fixes needing to be addressed, especially since the launch of the Discovery Tour and a player-reported glitch regarding mount speed and progression.

For what’s new, and different, in the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins; check out the latest patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Features

Added support for the “The Curse of the Pharaohs” expansion

Added a reward to the main game for completing the Discovery Tour – finish all 75 guided tours to find out what that reward is.

New Game+

Fixed an issue blocking the quest “Homecoming” from progressing when Hypatos is knocked down by a blunt weapon

Discovery Tour

Fixed an issue where the Discovery Tour progress could be lost after reinstalling the base game without patching to the latest version

Fixed an issue that could limit the speed of a mount in all areas

The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones Removed the possibility of selling the Mysterious Papyrus at the Bureau

Main Game

Quest

Fixed an issue preventing the “Kill Sefetu’s archers” objective from completing in the quest “All Eyes on Us”

Fixed an issue preventing the player from giving the amulet to complete the quest “A Dream of Ashes”

Fixed an issue with mounts appearing in the fight ring during the quest “Lady of Slaughter”

Gameplay

Improved enemies reactions to observing a Chain Assassination

Added the possibility of parrying with the shield while carrying a torch

Changed the description of the Hou Yi’s Bow to indicate that it has Poison on Hit ability instead of Instant Charging

Fixed the displayed Player Level on a save game which could drop back to 40 after uninstalling an add-on

Fixed an issue preventing Camp Shetjeh from completing

Fixed an issue preventing the Gracious Attire from appearing in Weaver Shops

Fixed an issue with Phylakes that would stop spawning

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from leaving the Krocodilopolis arena after performing a Fast Travel

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from controlling mounts of assassinated NPCs

World

Fixed an issue that could prevent the output of any sound when resuming the game after being inactive.

[PC] Fixed low-quality textures for low and very low texture details

[PC] Fixed flickering artifacts on multi-monitor setup

[PC] Fixed resolution option when using portrait mode

System

Improved overall stability of the game application

[PC] Fixed an issue preventing the completion of the “Seshem.eff Er Aat” tomb after quitting the game with Alt-F4 after having activated the Ancient Mechanisms

The latest update for Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.