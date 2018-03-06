Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Latest Update Provides a Few Much Needed Tweaks

The team at Ubisoft just deployed their latest update for Assassin’s Creed Origins and it is now […]

By

The team at Ubisoft just deployed their latest update for Assassin’s Creed Origins and it is now available on all platforms. The latest patch tackles a few key fixes needing to be addressed, especially since the launch of the Discovery Tour and a player-reported glitch regarding mount speed and progression.

For what’s new, and different, in the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins; check out the latest patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Features

  • Added support for the “The Curse of the Pharaohs” expansion
  • Added a reward to the main game for completing the Discovery Tour – finish all 75 guided tours to find out what that reward is.

New Game+

  • Fixed an issue blocking the quest “Homecoming” from progressing when Hypatos is knocked down by a blunt weapon

Discovery Tour

  • Fixed an issue where the Discovery Tour progress could be lost after reinstalling the base game without patching to the latest version
  • Fixed an issue that could limit the speed of a mount in all areas
    The Hidden Ones
  • Removed the possibility of selling the Mysterious Papyrus at the Bureau

Main Game
Quest

  • Fixed an issue preventing the “Kill Sefetu’s archers” objective from completing in the quest “All Eyes on Us”
  • Fixed an issue preventing the player from giving the amulet to complete the quest “A Dream of Ashes”
  • Fixed an issue with mounts appearing in the fight ring during the quest “Lady of Slaughter”

Gameplay

  • Improved enemies reactions to observing a Chain Assassination
  • Added the possibility of parrying with the shield while carrying a torch
  • Changed the description of the Hou Yi’s Bow to indicate that it has Poison on Hit ability instead of Instant Charging
  • Fixed the displayed Player Level on a save game which could drop back to 40 after uninstalling an add-on
  • Fixed an issue preventing Camp Shetjeh from completing
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Gracious Attire from appearing in Weaver Shops
  • Fixed an issue with Phylakes that would stop spawning
  • Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from leaving the Krocodilopolis arena after performing a Fast Travel
  • Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from controlling mounts of assassinated NPCs

World

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the output of any sound when resuming the game after being inactive.
  • [PC] Fixed low-quality textures for low and very low texture details
  • [PC] Fixed flickering artifacts on multi-monitor setup
  • [PC] Fixed resolution option when using portrait mode

System

  • Improved overall stability of the game application
  • [PC] Fixed an issue preventing the completion of the “Seshem.eff Er Aat” tomb after quitting the game with Alt-F4 after having activated the Ancient Mechanisms

The latest update for Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Tagged:

Related Posts