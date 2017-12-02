Assassin’s Creed Origins New Achievement Leak Teases Upcoming DLC

Assassin’s Creed Origins continues their march on the revamp of the century. The latest title was a breath of fresh air for the franchise, one that many thought of as growing stale. With new modes, expansions, and events on the way – Origins is anything but that. Thanks to one happy accident, fans of the game have a little sneak peek as to what’s on the way thanks to an early update on Steam (that has since been taken down) to show off more about The Hidden Ones DLC.

Thanks to the image below, we now can see eight new achievements that will be making their way to the game. Thanks to one Steam user, we’ve got a screenshot before the update was removed. Slight upcoming DLC spoilers ahead in achievements:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of it is pretty standard for the parkour-esque title, especially with the “Zip it off” achievement for killing a certain amount of enemies by utilising the ziplines found throughout the map. They also reveal that there will be more quest lines, as to be expected with an expansion, more rebel freeing, a new area, and some very important assassinations.

So far, Ubisoft hasn’t commented on the credibility of the above leak, but it looks standard for steam and the achievements do hint at similar mechanics for the game presently, as well as Assassin’s Creed titles in the past. As of right now, however, we don’t have the full details yet of The Hidden Ones DLC other than that it will take Bayek and the newly found order into a Roman-infested area. Pair that with The Curse of the Pharaohs expansion, where Bayek will be taking on undead monsters, and Origins is setting up for a pretty sweet year!

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.