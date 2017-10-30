Assassin’s Creed Origins Tops UK Sales Charts

Three huge games were released on the same day just recently, but Assassin’s Creed Origins manage to pull ahead of the other two in the UK sales charts to take the No. 1 spot.

Assassin’s Creed Origins may have been the best-selling game for last week, but it had some pretty stiff competition from Nintendo and Bethesda. Super Mario Odyssey launched on Oct. 27 as well, a game that features the iconic characters and looks to be one of the Switch’s biggest games of the whole year. However, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, a game that couldn’t be further from Super Mario Odyssey in terms of content, also released on the same day, though the Bethesda title couldn’t blast its way into the top three spots in the rankings.

For those who have been patiently waiting for the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, it should come as little surprise that the game took the No. 1 spot. No less would be expected of Ubisoft’s powerhouse series that looks to be one of the biggest Assassin’s Creed games yet with an exotic Egyptian setting to traverse. Being released on multiple platforms definitely didn’t hurt the game’s release, though the same success wasn’t seen by Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus that came in at the No. 4 spot.

But even though Assassin’s Creed Origins’ success is expected and deserving, it’s almost more impressive that Super Mario Odyssey found the No. 2 spot with the game being released for just one console. Releasing a game anywhere near a Mario title is a challenge for developers, but the high rank of Super Mario Odyssey just reaffirms how significant the character and the Switch are.

While it’s not topping the charts any longer, FIFA 18 managed to hang on in the No. 3 spot, just above Bethesda’s new game. The game doesn’t show hardly any signs of being bumped out anytime soon, and if it can survive these three massive games, it’s hard to say what else could remove it from the rankings.

Below is the sales chart for the top 10 games last week in the UK according to Chart-Track, the sales based off physical purchases and not counting digital sales:

Assassin’s Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 18 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gran Turismo Sport Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Middle-earth: Shadow of War