Assassin’s Creed Origins Discovery Tour Now Live, Plus New Game + Mode and More

Many couldn’t help but to sing the praises of the latest Assassin’s Creed title Origins. The perfect comeback for what many thought was a staling franchise, the beginnings of the brotherhood and the vast beauty seen within Egypt was a win all around. There is no denying that the world in which Bayek traversed was nothing short of stunning, and now players can explore it to their heart’s content without any worries of danger.

Seen in the launch trailer above for the Discovery Mode, there is a lot to see and discover for the first time. But the increasingly immersive environment isn’t the only new feature that’s making its way onto the game with the latest patch from Ubisoft, the New Game + Mode has also arrived, in addition to the usual tweaks made to keep the gaming experience fresh and fully operational.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see everything new in the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins with the full patch notes below:

Patch Size

Xbox One: 5.5 GB

PS4: 5.3 GB

Uplay PC: 4.8 GB

Steam: 2.6 GB

Patch Highlights

The “Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt” game mode added. Explore Ancient Egypt from a fascinating historical perspective with a new mode that lets visitors’ free roam the map to learn about Egypt’s history and daily life in guided tours.

New Game+ game mode added. Start a new game while keeping their weapons, outfits, and abilities. You will be able to access New Game + after you have completed the last main quest of the game.

The Hidden Ones

Fixed an issue where the completion of the Sinai region would not reach 100% in the Atlas

Main Game

Quest

Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt

Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing”

Activities

Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned

Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race

Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times

Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God

Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged

Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward

Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure

Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action

Gameplay

Improved the ragdoll visual

Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu

Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled

Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth

Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck

Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu

Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination

Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work

Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision

User Interface

Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode

World

Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions

Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs

Fixed floating boats

Graphics & Audio

Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio

System

Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle

Improved overall stability of the game application

PC