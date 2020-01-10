Detailed Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Leak Supposedly Reveals Release Date and Co-Op Details

There’s yet another Assassin’s Creed leak floating around online this week that doubles down on the idea of the next game being “Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.” Even more than that, this leak claims to reveal information about everything from when the game will be announced to when it’ll be released and everything in between. It’s an extremely detailed leak that’s as questionable as any, but it’s got people talking once again about what the next Assassin’s Creed game might look like.

The leak appears questionable at the start due. It was Posted on Reddit by a user who saw it posted first on 4chan, so it’s already been run through the typical gaming leak gauntlet. The fact that it’s an exhaustive list of detailed parts of the game also raises eyebrows since many leaks try to be overly detailed to be convincing, but it’s got some eye-catching parts regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For starters, it says the game will be released on September 29th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and that it’ll also come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. September 29th is a Tuesday which tracks with how games are typically released – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released on a Friday but was playable on the Tuesday prior in early access – and imagining Ragnarok on the next-gen consoles isn’t too farfetched. The leak claims that the game will be announced in February at a PlayStation event, so we at least won’t have to wait too long to see if most of the information is bogus or not.

After laying that foundation, the leaked details get much more interesting. The leaker claims the game will have four-player co-op where you can drop in or out like Ghost Recon Wildlands and that this game will feature “heavy RPG mechanics” including classes. The hidden blade supposedly makes a return, and various systems like stealth and parkour have reportedly been upgraded in various ways. Other features like a reputation system have also supposedly been incorporated into the game.

Those are just some of the gameplay details contained in the leak, and beyond those, there are several other details claiming to reveal parts of the story. You can see those leaks here if you’re not afraid of spoilers along with the rest of the details, but it’s best to be wary of the information until Ubisoft officially reveals its plans for the next Assassin’s Creed game.

These details follow more leaks that claimed to show listings of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok including multiple versions of the game, so it’s been a leak-filled week for Assassin’s Creedplayers.

Thanks, GamesRadar.