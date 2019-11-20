New Assassin’s Creed Game Details Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the next Assassin’s Creed game is taking players to the land of the Vikings, which, as you may know, matches up with previous reports about the Ubisoft game from credible sources. That said, this new report takes things a bit further and spills some additional and alleged details about the game, which said report claims is called Assassin’s Creed: Raganrock. Echoing previous reports, this new one — which comes way of Daily Gaming Report — claims the game is releasing on next-gen consoles, aka the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett. And of course, the game is also presumably coming to PC. Interestingly though, the report makes no mention of the PS4 and Xbox One, suggesting the game will be next-gen only.

That said, the report goes on by saying this new entry will take things further into the past, and will be set before every previous game in the long-running series. More specifically, it will have a focus on “The First Civilization, “the fabled culture of the technologically advanced peoples that predate our ancestry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect from a Vikings game, there will be plenty of seafaring and naval combat, plus the report notes that the RPG mechanics of recent entries will be returning. Further, there will apparently be recruitabe NPCs in the vain of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. Lastly, and again like recent entries, things will get a bit mystical, with players going to Asgard at some point and taking on the Vikings gods.

And that’s where the details dry up. Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive of grain of salt for a multitude of reasons, chiefly being that even if it’s all accurate, things are subject to change, especially for a game that hasn’t even been announced yet. That said, a lot of this lines up with what we’ve heard about the game from previous reports.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the next Assassin’s Creed?