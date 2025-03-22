Assassin’s Creed Shadows Players Shocked How Bad One Part of the Game Is

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and it’s been a strong start to life for the new Assassin’s Creed game. After two days, it has had more players than the first 48 hours of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey attracted, though it appears to be lagging behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Without sales data and information on the game’s budget, it’s impossible to discern whether it’s on track to be a commercial success for Ubisoft, however, the signs appear positive so far. Meanwhile, the new Ubisoft game has an 81 on Metacritic, a solid return, especially for a game with so many delays and pre-release controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while many impressions of the game so far as positive, there have been some clips of some parts of the game making the rounds on social media for various, often negative reasons. In particular, while there are many elements of Assassin’s Creed Shadows that are impressive, the voice acting is not one part of the game that impresses.

For the most part, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows voice work is middle of the road, at best. However, there is some voice acting in the game that is some of the worst voice acting ever seen in a AAA game.

More specifically, various clips of one particular voice acting performance from one of the game’s vendors have been making the rounds on X and elsewhere. To this end, the post below, in particular, earned over two million impressions, which equals the number of players who have checked out the new game. Those who use social media probably have already seen the clip. Those that don’t may be surprised to see such a performance in a AAA game of this level of importance.

I was waiting quietly in the dark, expecting to see some truly horrible voice acting from Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but this is beyond unimaginable levels. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/HdpwxPfLNw — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) March 18, 2025

As noted, the voice acting across the board isn’t very good. This includes one of the game’s two protagonists, Naoe. The quality of voice performance in AAA games has been shaky and inconsistent the last few years though, so this isn’t a problem unique to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That said, there’s mediocre voice acting, and then there is the clip above. It’s really unclear how that made it into the final version of the game.

Thankfully, while the voice acting is not very good in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, fans of the Ubisoft series seem to be enjoying many other aspects of the game, which in turn makes up for some of its shortcomings.

For more coverage on the new Assassin’s Creed game — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows deals — click here.