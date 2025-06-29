Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Adds New Feature Players Say Is “A Little Too Late”

Title Update 1.0.6 was recently released for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, adding several welcome improvements to the game. Notably, the developers added a new nightmare difficulty, a Critical Role collaboration, and more. Generally speaking, it seems to be a pretty decent update overall between new content and quality of life improvements. However, there’s one change that has gotten quite a bit of negative attention from players. Typically when that happens with these types of updates, it’s because the developers added a feature that players feel shouldn’t be present. However, in this case, Ubisoft has added an option much later than current players would have preferred.

The new Assassin’s Creed Shadows feature causing a bit of a stir right now is the ability to toggle headgear in cutscenes. Prior to the new update, cutscenes would play out with the default headgear for both Yasuke and Naoe, regardless of what the player had either character wearing. Now players can change this in the game’s settings, allowing the characters to appear as they do throughout the rest of the player’s run. As one player put it on X/Twitter, “this is actually great, because I like making my characters look goofy when a serious story moment is happening.”

Naoe and Yasuke no longer have to wear their default headgear during cutscenes

The reason so many other people are irritated by this addition is that it was added more than three months after the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For many people, there isn’t going to be an opportunity to watch these scenes play out, unless they go back and revisit the game from the start. For those just getting started on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, or those planning to get the game at some point in the future, this is a welcome addition. Unfortunately, those that have already spent a significant amount of time with the game can’t be blamed for wishing this had been included in the first place.

Some players are already noting that they’ll have to wait for the upcoming DLC to see this option in action for themselves. It might not matter to everyone, but it is nice when a game shows the player’s style in a cutscene. It makes those style choices feel connected to the overall experience. In a way, it helps to sell the overall immersion when a character is wearing the same thing in the cutscenes that they have on during the gameplay.

Hopefully Assassin’s Creed Shadows players will end up with plenty more options to see their fashion choices appear in the game. On top of the DLC, players can always use this as an excuse to check out the new nightmare difficulty level. Of course, many people are still awaiting the release of a new game plus option, which would similarly give players an excuse to go back.

Are you disappointed that this option wasn’t in Assassin’s Creed Shadows from the beginning? Have you already finished everything in the game’s campaign? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!