New Leak Casts Doubt on Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC Release Date

Since it came out earlier this year, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has gotten its fair share of free updates. However, gamers who’ve finished the main story are more than ready for the first planned DLC. The paid Claws of Awaji expansion for Assassin’s Creed Shadows was revealed as part of the game’s year one roadmap. Since then, Ubisoft hasn’t specified the exact release date, just a “later in 2025” window. However, leaks and rumors have long suggested a September 2025 release for the DLC. Now, new intel might shed some doubt on that window.

Ubisoft hasn’t shared the release date for Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji, but their website does offer some insight into the DLC. We know that it will be 10+ hours of new content for the game, taking Naoe and Yasuke to a new island. Players will explore the new region, seeking lost treasure while navigating various threats. With that much new content on the horizon, fans are eager for an exact release date. Until now, most sources suggest the DLC will likely arrive sometime in September, but some gamers suspect it could be later.

The new rumor comes from X account @ACN_Daily, a fan account known for sharing all things Assassin’s Creed. They posted a photo of what looks to be a presentation about the Claws of Awaji DLC, which includes the date 10/06/2025. This led @ACN_Daily and other Assassin’s Creed Shadows fans to speculate that this could reveal the release date for the DLC as October 6th, 2025.

Although this certainly could suggest a delay, many other gamers and Assassin’s Creed fans are skeptical. As Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson notes in the replies, choosing to release the DLC “so close to [Ghost of] Yotei would be surprising.” Henderson isn’t the only one who is a bit skeptical of whether this photo proves a delay for the DLC. Another known Assassin’s Creed leaker, @TheRealZephryss, has another theory about the date.

According to Zephryss, the date on the slide is actually in the European date format, meaning it refers to June 10th, not October 6th. They have reportedly confirmed this detail with other sources, revealing that the date is actually when a specific internal presentation took place. If this is true, that means we may well still see the first Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC earlier than October. Zephryss, for their part, is confident that Ubisoft is still targeting a September 2025 release date for the expansion.

For now, it’s unclear whether this leaked photo tells us anything concrete about when we’ll see the DLC. Though it’s always possible it does indicate an October release date, that seems pretty unlikely at this point. Until Ubisoft confirms when Claws of Awaji is coming out, “later in 2025” could mean just about anything. With the rumored September release window fast approaching, we should hear more from the developer in the near future.

In the meantime, gamers eager for more Assassin’s Creed Shadows content should keep an eye out for the next free update. According to the roadmap, a second story drop update with a free quest should be arriving sometime in June.