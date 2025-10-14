One of 2025’s Biggest Games Finally Releasing on Switch 2 Soon

One of the biggest games of the year appears to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 very soon. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest console on the market and it has been one of the hottest pieces of technology this year. Of course, Nintendo produces top notch first-party games that sell like hot cakes and in some cases, deliver innovative experiences in the industry. However, another reason why this console is performing is that it seems to be built with third-party games in mind this time around. After the first Switch sold so well and saw demand for more third-party releases, it seems like Nintendo is trying to make sure there’s less of a performance gap this time.

As a result, we’ve seen games like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, and Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch 2, but Assassin’s Creed Shadows may soon join them. All of these games were largely built for the current-gen hardware, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is a console that must be cost-efficient while still delivering power. Although there are definitely some drawbacks, the Nintendo Switch 2 can be a solid portable device for some of the big third-party games out there and the library may be expanding with one of the biggest games of the year very soon.

assassin’s creed shadows

As reported by Dealabs’ billbil-kun, one of the most reliable leakers in gaming as of late, claims that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5th. This has yet to be officially announced by Ubisoft, but has been heavily rumored for some time now. It makes sense too given Ubisoft has brought Star Wars Outlaws to Switch 2 and the company was a prominent supporter of the Switch 1. The only questions is, will it actually be good on Switch 2?

Star Wars Outlaws was a pretty solid experience on Switch 2, even with some compromises to frame rate and overall fidelity. It’s stable and offered a refined experience that those who played the game at launch on previous platforms didn’t have. If Ubisoft can match that experience, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is going to be a great Switch 2 game.

Ideally, this will also bundle in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC that released last month, allowing for a complete version of the game, but that remains to be seen. It’s also expected that this will be yet another game key card release, so Switch 2 fans should expect a download for Assassin’s Creed Shadows if and when it releases.

