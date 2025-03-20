Should You Play as Naoe or Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers two vastly different protagonists for players to play as in the game. Those choices, the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke, provide unique experiences for each, but which one should you main? After playing dozens of hours of the game, we can give you the scoop on what each character excels at, their weaknesses, as well as what type of gameplay style said character is best for.

It is important to note that, at least for the beginning of the game, you will only be limited to Naoe, as Yasuke doesn’t become fully playable until after the end of the first chapter. Still, once you get to explore Japan and start taking down the dreaded Shinbakufu, it’s up to you whether you want to play as Naoe or Yasuke. Also important to note is that, outside of being in missions, you can switch between the two at any time, letting you freely choose who you want to be and how to approach different situations.

Naoe is Best For Stealth-Based Gameplay and Classic Assassin’s Creed Fans

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Protagonist Naoe sneaking on a fence.

If you are a fan of classic Assassin’s Creed, like Assassin’s Creed II or Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and have mastered the ways of the Hidden Blade, Naoe is likely to be a favorite of yours. Not only is she quick and nimble, but she is a stone-cold shinobi. Donning the Hidden Blade, she can assassinate foes from cover, go prone to sneak by enemies, and use her grappling hook to climb onto roofs for vantage. She’s also armed with projectiles like smoke bombs, shurikens, kunai, and bells to get the jump on enemies. Naoe is the perfect character for those who want to go in and out unseen without confrontation. On that note, while she can hold her own in a battle, she isn’t quite as powerful or strong, which doesn’t bode well if you are seen.

Yasuke is Best For Action-Based Gameplay and Modern Assassin’s Creed Fans

Assassin’s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke in a fierce battle with enemies.

Meanwhile, if you are a newer fan of the franchise and enjoyed entries like Odyssey or Valhalla, Yasuke suits your action-craving needs perfectly. He is a tank on the battlefield, as his stature matches his weapons, which can be quite powerful. His brash and bold fighting style allows him to command the battle, being able to take on multiple enemies at once. Yasuke can also get a gun, known as a teppo, and a bow, which allow him to use ranged combat for taking out tower guards or sniping unsuspecting enemies. However, he is no use at being stealthy nor capable of climbing much of anything, leaving the only way to get into places is by bursting into them headfirst.

Which Should You Main in Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Naoe or Yasuke?

Both Yasuke and Naoe are good options to play as in assassin’s creed shadows.

While the easy answer for who to main in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is to play according to your playstyle, it’s a bit more complex than that. Some of the enemies you face have deep connections with either of the protagonists. While it isn’t required for you to complete the task as said character, it does deepen the story. Still, in terms of how the story is set up, Naoe is a clear choice to be the central protagonist.

However, my personal choice was Yasuke, as I enjoyed his gameplay style and personality. As mentioned before, you can switch between the two, so if you want to go swords-slashing into an enemy encampment and then steal evidence from another quietly, you may do so. Either way, there isn’t a wrong choice, it’s just based on how you’d like to play the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.