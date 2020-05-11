Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Season Pass Comes With a Special Beowulf Mission

✖

While a great deal of information about the upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla was revealed after the trailer first premiered, still more is coming to light, and that includes a very special mission involving the one and only Beowulf. It would appear that the Season Pass for the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed will include a special bonus mission involving the legendary figure.

This information comes by way of Ubisoft's German online store. While other listings note the inclusion of bonus missions, the German version goes so far to indicate that something called "The Legend of Beowulf" is available to anyone that picks up the Season Pass. "Includes the story mission: The Legend of Beowulf," the listing states. "Discover the cruel truth behind the legend." Beyond that, it's unclear exactly what the mission might include at this point.

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holidays 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. One store listing indicated that folks can expect the video game to release in October, but that has yet to be confirmed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

