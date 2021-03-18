Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Wrath of the Druids DLC Release Date and Details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently brought some much-requested features to the game and added a new River Raids mode a few weeks ago, but it's far from done with releasing new content. Today Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be released on April 29th, which is really right around the corner. Not only that, but season 2 (Ostara) will bring with it more new exclusive content and in-game events, and it all kicks off today.

Today players who boot up the game and head to Ravensthorpe will see that it's springtime in the settlement and that the limited time Ostara Festival has started, bringing new challenges and rewards to with it.

Players can take part in a number of Easter-themed in-game events until the festival ends on April 8th, including the activities below.

Settlement decoration activity

Drinking, Archery, and Fighting mini-games

Three new character quests: Eivor can enjoy an Egg Hunt, the May-Queen celebration, and protect the settlement against night spirits

Players will also have access to three new skills. Those include Fearless Leaper, which lets Eivor land a mastered falling attack atop enemies, and Raven’s Loot and Loot Food, which increase Eivor’s efficiency when at range or fighting close-up

To access the Ostara Festival, you only need to reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs in Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire.

As for Wrath of the Druids, players will be heading to Ireland to unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult while tracking them down and discovering their members. The new story content will focus on Gaelic myths and folklore, so you'll be fighting your way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while working to gain the influence of Gaelic Kings.

The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a stand-alone for $24.99, though it is free for those who have purchased the Season Pass ($39.99) or who purchased the Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Editions.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new content? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!