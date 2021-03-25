Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Adding Long-Awaited Weapon

✖

Since Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched last year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and other platforms, players have been asking for one weapon, or more specifically, one weapon type to be added. So far, this weapon type hasn't been added, but this is changing with a future update, though right now it's unclear when exactly this will change.

According to the game's post-launch producer, Jose Araiza, Ubisoft has heard the pleas of players, and thus is working on adding one-handed swords to the game. Araiza notes the team never knew players would want the weapon option so badly, which explains why it's not in the game and why it's taking so long to add. That and for the fact that according to Araiza the team wants to do right by fans and make sure it doesn't feel anything like a re-skin of a pre-existing weapon.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when exactly the weapon will be added and how robust the one-handed options will be, but it's safe to assume something so substantial may be held for the release of DLC. Whatever the case, players are excited about the prospect of being able to finally swing around a sword that will presumably allow for a bit more mobility.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.

"The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole."

In the most recent and related news, Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently had to remove the literally game-breaking new content it added after substantial backlash. Meanwhile, Ubisoft recently revealed that the game almost had a very different ending.

