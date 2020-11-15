Assassin's Creed Valhalla Feature Missing for Some Players Not an "Intended Change" After All

✖

In case you missed it, there was some hubbub this week with the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as the PC version of the title was missing achievements, which had traditionally been present in past PC versions just like on consoles. Ubisoft's support had even claimed that this missing feature was an "intended change" to the video game. Now, an update in the same forum thread indicates that, in fact, it was not an "intended change" and PC achievements are on their way once more.

"We are aware that achievements are not available for Assassin's Creed Valhalla players on PC - this was unintended," Ubisoft's support now says. "We are actively working to enable achievements and will keep you updated when more information is available." This, of course, reverses the previous communication.

"Apologies for some of the misinformation I provided earlier in the thread, this was due to a miscommunication," a Ubisoft support staff member had previously said. "Achievements are not available for this title on PC, and this is an intended change. Instead of Achievements for new games on Ubisoft Connect, instead we have expanded the Challenges, which provide XP and other rewards in Ubisoft Connect. We know that this is a big change for a lot of you, and we appreciate your understanding in the matter."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It is currently unclear when exactly achievements might return to the PC version of the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

