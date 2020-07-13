Assassin's Creed Valhalla Prequel Comic Announced

Dark Horse Comics today announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a prequel comic book series for the upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The three-issue tale is written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Vikings), illustrated by Martin Tunica, and colored by Michael Atiyeh. Given that the game itself will release on November 17th, the comic will be the first canonical experience folks can explore when the first issue releases on October 21st.

"Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom," Song of Glory's description reads. "Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor—but will her victory be a blessing to her clan or a terrible curse? Elsewhere, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel . . ."

Prepare for the comics prequel to @Ubisoft's upcoming @assassinscreed Valhalla! By @cavanscott, Martín Túnica, and @atiyehcolors, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 (of 3) strikes comic shops October 21 & is available for pre-order at comic shops: https://t.co/9GrisJsUBL pic.twitter.com/LyrOHDS6La — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) July 13, 2020

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game itself on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 is set to publish on October 21st and is the first of three issues in the series. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the game, is set to release on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you excited to check out the prequel comics? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.