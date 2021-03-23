Assassin's Creed Valhalla: You Can Now Double Wield Thor's Hammer

✖

The latest update to Assassin's Creed Valhalla featured a host of welcome improvements and features, but one of the biggest updates was the welcome return of the Transmog system, a beloved feature in Assassins Creed Odyssey that let you change the visuals of any piece of armor or weapon but keep the stats. It took a while but now the feature has made its way to Valhalla, albeit with a cost, and it allows you to double wield some very powerful weapons, including weapons like Odin's Spear Gungir and Thor's Hammer Mjolnir. You'll look like a beast doing it, but there is a catch.

JorRaptor showed this ability off in a recent video, utilizing the Transmog method to give him two Gungir spears, though the method will work for any weapon, so you can use it for Mjolnir too. All you do is head to Gunther to Transmog a weapon and give it the look of another weapon you have. It can be any weapon in that class, so you can turn that boring old hammer into Mjolnir.

Then in your other hand, you equip the real Mjolnir, and thus you now can double wield Thor's Hammer and wreck your foes. The only catch is that the Transmog version of the hammer won't have the stats or special abilities of the real Mjolnir, so you will still want to have some decent upgrades and runes attached to make it formidable.

You can also do this with the Gungir spear, which looks kind of hilarious as a double-welded weapon. That said, I'm totally going to try it.

Soon even more content is headed to the game thanks to the Wrath of the Druids Expansion, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What do you think of the newest update? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!