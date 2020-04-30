Assassin's Creed Director Reveals How Valhalla Fits With Odyssey and Origins

✖

The Assassin's Creed games have changed quite a bit over the years, though Assassin's Creed Valhalla will build upon the foundations set by Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, two games that revitalized the franchise when it needed it most. Starting in Origins, the overall narrative of Assassin's Creed got some welcome reworking and refreshing, and while everything is tied together, it is in a much subtler fashion than in previews games in the franchise. Narrative Director Darby McDevitt recently touched on how Valhalla's story will fit within Origins and Odyssey's framework, and there are definitely going to be tethers that longtime fans will notice, though it might take you some time before you notice them (via GameSpot).

"As far as [Valhalla's] story goes, we do continue the story that began in Origins and continued in Odyssey," McDevitt said. "We take that and we build on it in a big way. We also did a lot of thinking about how to connect all the games, at least the lore of all the games, to make it feel like everything we've done over the past dozen games has little feelers and little entry points into this game. Even if you're a hardcore fan of the series and you start digging below the surface, it might take a year to really get all the small details we brought to life."

"We really try to do it so it's not in a cheap way, it's not an Easter egg or small note in the corner of the map that says, 'Edward will soon be here.' We tried to design the world and the narrative so that everything connects. People who get all the way through [Valhalla], they 100% this game, they will have to take a few weeks to soak in the amount of detail we put into this one. So, it's not only the continuation of the Odyssey storyline, it's a really good capper for what has come so far," McDevitt said.

Now, while McDevitt says "I don't want to give the impression it's the last game", he does add "That's something I want to avoid, but it's a good summation." So, could this be the final game in the trilogy? We're not sure, but odds are if this one sells half as well as Odyssey, it won't be the true final part of this narrative.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

