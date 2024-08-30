Astro Bot Can Become the God of War by Using the Leviathan Axe

PlayStation’s new Astro Bot game has already been confirmed to feature all kinds of different cameos from PlayStation characters across various first-party franchises with outfits and robotic NPCs looking like characters from Bloodborne, Horizon Forbidden West, and many more. Kratos from the God of War games was of course always going to be one of those PlayStation guest stars given how big of a role he plays in PlayStation’s modern lineup, but according to new info revealed about the Astro Bot game this week, players will also be able to become the God of War by using Kratos’ Leviathan Axe as Astro.

This kind of ability was teased back when the first trailer for the game released and Astro was seen utilizing some strengths of other PlayStation characters in his journeys. While Kratos is best known for using the Blades of Chaos throughout the original series of games, the newer God of War games, God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, introduced the Leviathan Axe as his weapon of choice. At times in Astro Bot, it’ll be Astro’s preferred tool as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, yes, at a very few key moments in the adventure, Astro will get to borrow some special abilities from some PlayStation heroes. In this video, we can see how Kratos shares the amazing Leviathan Axe for Astro to use in a God of War-infused level,” said Nicolas Doucet, the studio head at Team Asobi. “We won’t talk more about this because we believe it is one of the nicest features to discover by yourselves. We simply hope you find it to be both a faithful and fun tribute to the original material. We’d like to take this chance to thank all the game teams out there who gave us their trust and support to make this big PlayStation celebration possible.”

Aside from the confirmation that Astro will be using the Leviathan Axe in Astro Bot, it’s worth pointing out that Doucet specified this would happen during a specific level, so don’t expect to be whipping out the axe for any threat. That also implies, however, that other PlayStation characters may have themed levels during which they’ll lend Astro their powers.

Astro Bot releases exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on September 6th.