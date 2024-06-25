Atari 50: the Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition Announced

Nearly two years after its original release, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is getting a very big upgrade. Titled Atari 50: the Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition, this new version will offer everything in the previous collection, plus an additional 39 games. The Expanded Edition will be launching October 25th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Atari VCS, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99. PS5 and Switch will both receive a physical release for the game, while Switch owners will also have the option of a SteelBook edition for $49.99. The SteelBook edition will also include Atari 2600 art cards, a set of mini arcade marquee signs, and a replica of Pong creator Al Alcorn's business card for Syzygy Co.

(Photo: Atari)

Existing owners of Atari 50 will be happy to know that this new content will also be offered as DLC "later this year," though we don't have any information about potential pricing or a release date. The 39 new games being added to Atari 50 will be found across two new timelines: The Wider World of Atari and The First Console War. Throughout both, players can also expect a whole bunch of new video segments, including interviews with Al Alcorn, former Intellivision game director Don Daglow, and more.

As the name implies, The First Console War timeline will offer a history of the console war between Atari and Intellivision. Players will get to experience both Atari and M Network games, as Digital Eclipse breaks down the intricacies of the conflict between the two companies. Players will also get to experience "rare Atari 2600 and 5200 prototypes." Meanwhile, the timeline called The Wider World of Atari will offer a deeper dive into multiple facets of the Atari brand, including a spotlight on Evelyn Seto, the artist that created Atari's "Fuji" logo.

The original version of Atari 50 received strong critical praise for the way that it not only offered players a chance to revisit a number of older games, but also a chance to learn more about their historical significance. It sounds like Atari 50: the Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition will offer a lot more of the same, and that could be a very good thing!

Are you planning to check out Atari 50: the Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition? Did you play the original version of the game?