Atari Launches Unique Crowdfunding Campaign To Bring RollerCoaster Tycoon To Nintendo Switch

Normally, when a publisher has a particular project in mind for a game system, they usually just announce it and begin development on it. However, Atari has launched an interesting new initiative for one of its longest running franchises, RollerCoaster Tycoon.

The company has announced that it has launched a crowdfunding investment campaign over on the StartEngine platform that would bring the Tycoon series to the Nintendo Switch, enabling players to build their own dream (or nightmare) theme park either on the go or from the comfort of home.

The game would be made from the ground up for the Nintendo platform, taking advantage of its many nuances to make it feel right at home. In addition, the game will also get exclusive features if funded, with development being handled by Nvizzio Creations, the same team that worked on the successful free-to-play RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch.

The project is being set up through Atari Game Partners, which might explain why the publisher isn’t making the game outright without crowdfunding. And, to be honest, the pitch, which can be read here, might just be convincing for the right partners. “One of gaming’s most beloved brands is bringing one of gaming’s best franchises to the most exciting platform in gaming today…and we are offering you the opportunity to invest.”

Apparently those who put down money for the game (around $250 minimum) will actually earn dividends back on profits (the technical details are on the page), and also provide a number of other benefits, such as being part of an investors’ site, getting a discount on the final game, and even attaining a copy of the Art of Atari book if you chip in more than $1,500.

So this isn’t your typical crowdfunding campaign – it seems more like an opportunity to hop on board as a business partner. But it is kind of innovative, and a great way for certain players to get in on a key investment, particularly with such a big franchise. That is, of course, if you have the money to put into it.

We’ll let you know just how successful the RollerCoaster Tycoon campaign is on the Nintendo Switch. But, yeah, it’d be a nice game to have.